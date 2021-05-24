from the crash-boom-bang dept.
Flying cars within six years.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Transportation/Boeing-aims-to-bring-flying-cars-to-Asia-by-2030
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20240517_28/
Made by Boeing, that might not inspire one with confidence due the current aircraft issues they have.
U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing plans to enter the flying car business in Asia by 2030, looking to tap demand for the fast, short-distance travel the vehicles could provide in the region's traffic-choked cities.
[...] The company is developing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) craft at subsidiary Wisk Aero. The aircraft will adopt autonomous technology, rare among eVTOL craft.
The plan is to first obtain certification in the U.S. before expanding into Asia. Details of the Asia business will be finalized in the future, including whether Boeing will sell the aircraft to companies aiming to provide eVTOL transportation services or operate the services itself.
Boeing is currently selecting its first Asian market, including Japan. In Japan, domestic startup SkyDrive and Germany's Volocopter are scheduled to operate air taxi services at the 2025 Osaka World Expo.
Boeing opened a research and development base in Nagoya on Thursday. It first established R&D operations in Japan in 2022 but had been renting space from other companies until now.
[...] The single-occupant aircraft was developed by a US company. It measures 4.5 meters wide and 2.6 meters high. [...] Officials said the craft can fly at a maximum speed of about 100 kph. It can stay aloft for approximately 15 minutes.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday May 22, @05:56PM
They're actually trying to solve the overpopulation problem, and with eVTOL, that's a one-two punch for climate change as well.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by janrinok on Wednesday May 22, @06:31PM
I'm not sure that this is going to make any difference. Firstly, if it reaches the stage where it really does become viable for more than a handful of people to be able to afford this method of travel it will require just as much control and management as other flights. So it might benefit a few wealthy people but as a method of cheap alternative travel I do not see it being a good bet.
If it can only stay aloft for 15 minutes then it will need to have a battery change or a recharging period. So that will reduce the actual possible flight hours versus unit cost, which will affect journey prices. It will not be cheap IMO.
Secondly, unless it reaches a level where the number of users is significant it will not make any difference to the 'traffic-choked cities'. Where will the approved 'landing areas' be? How convenient will they be for the person wishing to travel? I suppose it will be limited to specific point-to-point journeys of less than 15 minutes duration.
If a car breaks down and/or has a collision then the resulting damage is usually less than that which will be caused by one or more flying vehicles falling out of the sky, and possibly injuring even more people as a result.
I will remain sceptical for the time being.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Tork on Wednesday May 22, @06:33PM
No.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday May 22, @06:36PM
So, how do you say "Piloted by AI" without saying "Piloted by AI"? That is actually kind of surprising, since "AI" is the most modern, up-to-date buzzword in the tech industry.
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Wednesday May 22, @06:54PM
Flying cars? Hardly. A vehicle almost 15 feet wide would never be certified for use on US roads, where the maximum allowable width is 96 inches.
This is simply Boeing's effort at distraction. As their planes literally fall apart and their whistleblowers continue to turn up dead, they've chosen to address the "bad optics" with the corporate equivalent of "Look! A squirrel!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 22, @06:59PM
Musk is flooding the Shitter channel with messages about it.
It's almost to the same hype level as Techno-Parrot BS
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 22, @07:00PM
