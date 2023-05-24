Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Nickel monosilicide (NiSi) is widely used to connect transistors in semiconductor circuits. Earlier theoretical calculations had incorrectly predicted that NiSi was not magnetic. As a result, researchers had never fully explored magnetism in NiSi.
Recently, however, scientists used neutron scattering to identify an elusive form of magnetic order in NiSi. The research is published in the journal Advanced Materials.
[...] Because NiSi is extensively used by the semiconductor industry, it is already compatible with chip manufacturing. Physicists used neutron scattering at the Spallation Neutron Source, a Department of Energy user facility at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, to uncover magnetic order in single crystal NiSi that had not been previously known.
[...] The robust magnetic structure and coupling of magnetic-electronic properties of NiSi offer the opportunity to use NiSi for magnetic memory applications. The research team also applied density functional theory combined with the self-(electron) interaction correction method (instead of using the local density approximation) to identify the origin of magnetism as arising from hybridization between Ni 3d orbitals and Si sp states.
Harnessing the newly discovered magnetism of NiSi in semiconductors may lead to faster computers and computer memory. The unique magnetism in NiSi is attractive because electronics that use magnetism to store and process data are reliable, fast, and small. The result is increased capabilities at lower costs. The work also highlights the need for improvements in how scientists apply conventional modeling to certain materials.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Thursday May 23, @02:22PM
Right now stuff like motors and controllers are sold separately, you attach a VFD or brushless driver or even a simple on/off or speed controller to a motor, because the innards of power electronics don't like heat. But, in theory, would not be surprised in a half century to see that tech change and your industrial motor comes with built in controller tech that works fine up to the peak temp of the motor.
To give this some context, which the article did not, I was thinking about sensor applications or maybe microcontroller storage in a motor controller and 700K is about 425C and the Curie temperature of a stereotypical neodymium magnet is like 300-something C so if you built "things" for motor controllers and motors and motor sensors, and the motors were pretty stereotypical neo mag motors, then the magnets would fail "some time" before the things based on this NiSi technology failed. Which is good, don't want the controller burning out when the motor is still working. Most stereotypical transistors and "stuff" for motor controllers etc have always been rated up to 125C junction temp or so, less if under power of course, with some semi-experimental silicon carbide transistors working over 400C.
It's not all good news; current tech means "electronic stuff" needs to run near room temperature or at least under boiling water temps using larger volumes of air to cool, but market pressure will force things like electric cars and computer GPUs to eventually operate at 500C with very tiny cooling fans and that high temp is going to lead to all kinds of thermal shock reliability issues and, obviously, fires. I'm just saying we live in whats likely to be a short time period between red hot vacuum tubes and red hot transistors.
Anyway, yeah, I immediately thought of motor controllers as an application for this tech due to the nice high temp rating. This tech should continue to work when attached to the hottest possible motors. In fact it shouldn't overtemp even if the hot motor itself were the heat sink for the controller, weird as that feels to think about.
Consider batteries and battery charge controllers. Smart chargers right now can overheat and die before the battery ignites. I think stuff based on this tech (doing current monitoring using magnet sensors or something) would operate up to temps well over battery ignition temp. Might make chargers safer? Maybe?