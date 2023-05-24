from the money-makes-all-problems-go-away dept.
Reuters has a story about Google attempting to pay to avoid a jury trial:
May 20 (Reuters) - Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google has preemptively paid damages to the U.S. government, an unusual move aimed at avoiding a jury trial in the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit over its digital advertising business.
Google disclosed the payment, but not the amount, in a court filing last week that said the case should be heard and decided by a judge directly. Without a monetary damages claim, Google argued, the government has no right to a jury trial.
The Justice Department, which has not said if it will accept the payment, declined to comment on the filing. Google asserted that its check, which it said covered its alleged overcharges for online ads, allows it to sidestep a jury trial whether or not the government takes it.
The Justice Department filed the case last year with Virginia and other states, alleging Google was stifling competition for advertising technology. The government has said Google should be forced to sell its ad manager suite.
Stanford Law School's Mark Lemley told Reuters he was skeptical Google's gambit would prevail. He said a jury could ultimately decide higher damages than whatever Google put forward.
"Antitrust cases regularly go to juries. I think it is a sign that Google is worried about what a jury will do," Lemley said.
Another legal scholar, Herbert Hovenkamp of the University of Pennsylvania's law school, called Google's move "smart" in a post on X. "Juries are bad at deciding technical cases, and further they do not have the authority to order a breakup," he wrote.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a 2016 case that an offer for "complete relief" did not wipe out a class-action claim. But Google argued its payment is different, because it submitted an actual check and not merely an offer.