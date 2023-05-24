"[Social Media] platforms select the content they show you," Zaman says. "They can promote anything, demote anything. That means they can shift opinions any way they want."

As far as most social media users know, the most powerful tool through which platforms steer public opinion is through the outright removal of objectionable content or users. But Zaman argues that there's a more potent means through which social media platforms can control collective opinions over time, called "shadow banning." Part of this tool's power derives from the fact that it's currently near-impossible to uncover, even by policymakers or software engineering experts.

[...] For the study, the researchers built a simulation of a real social network, and then succeeded in using shadow banning to shift simulated users' opinions as well as increasing and decreasing polarization. Even when the goal was to use shadow banning to move collective sentiment to the right or left, Zaman says, the content moderation policy appeared neutral from an outside perspective. That's because it's possible, he discovered, to shift opinions by turning down the volume on accounts on both sides of a debate at the same time.

"It's like a frog sitting in a pot of water; the frog's relaxing, and suddenly, he's cooked," Zaman said. "A network could, in fact, be driving people towards one point of view, but if someone tries to call them out on it—like a regulatory body—they're going to see the network censoring both sides equally," Zaman says. "It looks like there's nothing untoward happening, so they leave the network alone—and suddenly everybody thinks the earth's flat. That's what we find you could do with our technique, which is a little scary."

[...] Zaman plans to share his research with policymakers. "I want to show them, 'Here's what this network can do; this is the danger,'" he says. "If you're not going to ban them but want to regulate them, this is how to do it—by quantifying their content algorithm. This is how we should be regulating all of the networks—X, Meta, Instagram, YouTube, all of them.'"