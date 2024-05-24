Efficiency is the key-note of the times.

Fatigue is the enemy of efficiency;

and to detect and compensate for or overcome it,

is the duty of those concerned with the promotion of human welfare.

Ed. note: The JAMA article submission is a reprint of one from 1914 that makes the observation that in most walks of life people generally benefit, from an efficiency standpoint at least, from having a day off. Since then society has generally settled on two days off, or at least 40 required hours to be put in, but there has been momentum building for having three days off. Are we getting close to seeing this more, or do the recent fights about return-to-office show there's too much inertia for change at the MBA level still?

Not only in the field of manual labor, but also in innumerable other walks of life, in the case of the schoolchild, the office-boy, the factory-girl, the banker and the merchant, efficiency is the key-note of the times. Fatigue is the enemy of efficiency; and to detect and compensate for or overcome it, is the duty of those concerned with the promotion of human welfare.