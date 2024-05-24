from the nothing-to-see-here dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
The EU is concerned that Bing’s AI features could impact elections, while the UK’s CMA has decided not to investigate Microsoft’s partnership with Mistral AI.
The EU has Microsoft on its regulatory radar, as it has sent the company a legally binding request for information about Bing’s generative AI features.
The European Commission said this request for information is based on suspicions that Bing may have breached the Digital Services Act (DSA) due to risks linked to generative AI. These risks include AI ‘hallucinations’, the viral spread of deepfakes and the “automated manipulation of services that can mislead voters”.
[...] Meanwhile, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has opted to not investigate Microsoft’s partnership with the start-up Mistral AI.
Microsoft backed the French unicorn earlier this year as part of a “multi-year partnership” to boost its Azure cloud computing platform with AI. But the CMA had concerns around whether the agreements between the two companies qualified as a merger deal.
As part of that effort, the CMA looked into the minority investment deals agreed by Microsoft and Mistral. The regulator had concerns that the links between the two companies could impact competition within the UK.
But in a brief statement released today (17 May), the CMA decided that Microsoft’s partnership with Mistral AI “does not qualify for investigation” under the merger provisions in the UK.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 26, @02:38AM (1 child)
It sounds like the governments of the world are trying to pull a China and ensure, like the Chinese internet, that the AI bots spew only properly-curated facts.
I hadn't really thought about it this way before.. but the regulation will have the effect of trying to turn them from spewing whatever is most-frequently seen on the internet into social-justice bots. Achieve this by including only accepted, "safe" information, or fall afoul of the AI regulation acts. Note that "unsafe" information includes anything that the current administrations consider to be false.
Just noticing, no real conclusions yet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 26, @03:28AM
It's not just administrations. There are people here and other similar sites who get all butthurt and angry when they don't agree with something, label it as "misinformation" or lies, downmod, bitch, moan, and complain.
A very long time ago some incredibly intelligent and wise people came up with the concepts of "free speech" and "freedom of the press". The caveat is: caveat emptor. Always be aware that what you hear and read may not be accurate.
I comprehend the psychology behind it. We all like to think something somewhere is solid and reliable. But sadly it's much too easy to say or write whatever you feel like, so I take everything with lots of salt grains, do my own research, and live life the best I can.