Google's new search feature, AI Overviews, seems to be going awry.

The tool, which gives AI-generated summaries of search results, appeared to instruct a user to put glue on pizza when they searched "cheese not sticking to pizza."

A screenshot of the summary it generated, shared on X, shows it responded with "cheese can slide off pizza for a number of reasons," and that the user could try adding "about ⅛ cup of non-toxic glue to the sauce to give it more tackiness."