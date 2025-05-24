24/05/25/1338224 story
posted by hubie on Sunday May 26, @03:47PM
https://www.businessinsider.com/google-search-ai-overviews-glue-keep-cheese-pizza-2024-5
Archive link: https://archive.is/pkn6w
Google's new search feature, AI Overviews, seems to be going awry.
The tool, which gives AI-generated summaries of search results, appeared to instruct a user to put glue on pizza when they searched "cheese not sticking to pizza."
A screenshot of the summary it generated, shared on X, shows it responded with "cheese can slide off pizza for a number of reasons," and that the user could try adding "about ⅛ cup of non-toxic glue to the sauce to give it more tackiness."
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday May 26, @04:04PM
My take is that a key problem here is that most people don't want an AI snail (which Watson and the current LLMs all are). That is, a product that has a huge shell of centralized infrastructure that it has to carry around everywhere it goes. Somehow people manage to do a lot of interesting tasks without, for example, the entire internet as knowledge base. Maybe AI can do that too. My take is that AI won't get very useful for distributed applications until it becomes lightweight.