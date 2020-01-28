Here's the thing. In the Linux world, ARM has had something like a 15-year head start over Microsoft's own often anemic ARM efforts, thanks to the Raspberry Pi and single-board computers making the platform a good choice for more than just basic web-surfers.

Collectives like Pine64 have been building laptops with first-class citizen Linux support for years. (They're admittedly not fast but they offer a good ecosystem to develop on.)

And then, we got fast ARM laptops from Apple, which smoked what's already out there but come with the side effect of a Linux experience that is still somewhat immature, despite the strides already made.