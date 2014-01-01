A five-year-old boy who was born without a left hand has become the youngest in the world to get a bionic Hero Arm, making him "feel like a superhero".

The custom-made, 3D printed prosthetic is produced by Bristol-based Open Bionics, which was founded in 2014 and launched four clinics in America in the last year.

Jordan, of Long Island, New York state, is now the youngest ever owner of one of the firm's Hero Arms.

The prosthetic uses special sensors which detect muscular contractions and turn them into bionic hand movements.

Most children with Hero Arms are aged seven years old or above, but the firm said Jordan's size for his age and his high IQ – meaning he was easy to teach how to use the Hero Arm – meant he could have one sooner.

[...] Open Bionics describes itself as the only company in the world making multi-articulating hands small and light enough for children as young as Jordan.