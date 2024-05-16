Stories
Secret History – When Kodak Went to War With Polaroid

posted by hubie on Wednesday May 29, @12:34PM   Printer-friendly
owl writes:

https://steveblank.com/2024/05/16/secret-history-when-kodak-went-to-war-with-polaroid/

Kodak and Polaroid, the two most famous camera companies of the 20th century, had a great partnership for 20+ years. Then in an inexplicable turnabout Kodak decided to destroy Polaroid's business. To this day, every story of why Kodak went to war with Polaroid is wrong.

The real reason can be found in the highly classified world of overhead reconnaissance satellites.

Here's the real story.

