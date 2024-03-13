Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

ICE Engine Reborn

posted by hubie on Friday May 31, @04:54PM   Printer-friendly
from the vroomm-vroommmm dept.
/dev/random Hardware

quietus writes:

Three years ago, Subaru, Mazda, Toyota, Kawasaki, and Yamaha announced a joint development scheme for combustion engines based on alternatives to conventional fossil fuels i.e. synthetic fuels, biofuels and liquid hydrogen. Last Monday, May 28, Toyota, Subaru and Mazda unveiled the first results of that cooperation, a set of new ICE engines to go into production from 2026.

From the press blurb:

With the next generation of engines, the three companies will seek to not only improve standalone engine performance but also optimize their integration with electric drive units, harnessing the advantages of each.

While being highly efficient and powerful, the new engines will also revolutionize vehicle packaging by being more compact than existing models. Smaller engines will allow for even lower hoods, improving design possibilities and aerodynamic performance while contributing to better fuel efficiency. The development will also emphasize compliance with increasingly strict emissions regulations.

At the same time, the new engines will be made carbon neutral by shifting away from fossil fuels and offering compatibility with various alternatives, including e-fuel (synthetic fuel), biofuels, and liquid hydrogen. In doing so, these engines will contribute to the broader adoption of CN fuels.

Full video report of the press conference, along with detailed pictures of the new engines, here.

Last year, Toyota sold 2,248,477 cars in the United States, an increase of 6.6% compared to the year before, keeping its position as the number one passenger vehicle seller for the 12th consecutive year.

Only about 15,000 of those cars were BEVs.

Original Submission


«  Gigabyte's New Motherboard Supports Massive 128-Pound GPUs but Still Can't Fix Cracking
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
ICE Engine Reborn | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 31, @05:22PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 31, @05:22PM (#1358863)

    That's great, but the trend has been for pedestrian-killing monster trucks. Innovations that allow them to lower the hood will go to waste. Hopefully we can reverse that trend though.

  • (Score: 1) by vistic on Friday May 31, @05:30PM

    by vistic (4958) on Friday May 31, @05:30PM (#1358865)

    It means internal combustion engine engine.

(1)