SEO Situation on fire: google's weighting parameter list leaked

https://searchengineland.com/google-search-document-leak-ranking-442617

https://github.com/yoshi-code-bot/elixir-google-api/commit/d7a637f4391b2174a2cf43ee11e6577a204a161e

Highlights:

Change history: Google apparently keeps a copy of every version of every page it has ever indexed. Meaning, Google can "remember" every change ever made to a page. However, Google only uses the last 20 changes of a URL when analyzing links.

Google stores author information associated with content and tries to determine whether an entity is the author of the document

Google measures the average weighted font size of terms in documents (avgTermWeight) and anchor text.