Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Pigeon is Faster for Data Transfer Than Gigabit Fiber Internet

posted by hubie on Sunday June 02, @02:01AM   Printer-friendly
from the it's-a-bird,-it's-a-plane,-it's-a-data-transfer-protocol dept.
Hardware /dev/random

An Anonymous Coward writes:

The pigeon wins - but "the pigeon gets outpaced at distances over about 600 miles."

https://youtu.be/4pz2kMxCu8I

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/yes-a-pigeon-is-still-faster-than-gigabit-fiber-internet

Filed under Hardware, though it should be under Meatware.

Original Submission


«  $75M In Chips Cash Going To SKC Glass Substrate Factory
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Pigeon is Faster for Data Transfer Than Gigabit Fiber Internet | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)