According to the presentation from Sony's internal Game & Network Services business reports, the PS5 has raked in $106 billion in sales since launching in November 2020. That's quite the figure for a console that's 'only' been on the market for around three and a half years.

However, several aspects require clarification. That $106 billion doesn't just account for PS5 hardware and software sales – it covers Sony's entire gaming business during the current generation: PS4 sales, older game releases, subscriptions, the works. It's the total pie, not just the PS5 slice.

Still, the numbers are impressive when you consider the PS4 generation 'only' pulled in $107 billion across its entire seven-year run from 2013 to 2019. With the PS5 closing in on that total revenue after just four years, it's clearly on track to become Sony's biggest console cash cow ever.

The secret sauce seems to be players spending more cash on the PS5 ecosystem as a whole. While the PS4 outsold its successor by a massive 117 million to 56 million units, the higher PS5 price tag combined with increased spending on DLC, microtransactions, services, and accessories is giving Sony a bigger bang for its buck.

[...] There has been some less-welcome news, though. Sony's financial report for the fourth quarter of its financial year revealed that the PS5 missed the revised sales target for the quarter. And earlier this year, Sony's gaming division announced plans to trim its global workforce by roughly eight percent, or around 900 people, with the aim of streamlining resources.