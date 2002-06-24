Stargazers are in with a chance of a celestial treat on Monday with six planets appearing in alignment.

Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune and Uranus will take part in the parade – which occurs when planets gather on the same side of the sun.

Prof Danny Steeghs, of the University of Warwick said the event, which should be visible around the world, was due to occur around sunrise and would be rather low in the east, meaning the alignment would need some equipment to see properly.

"Uranus and Neptune will be faint, so viewers will require good binoculars to see them," he said, adding that the proximity of Jupiter and Mercury to the sun would restrict their view.