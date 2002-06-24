from the does-it-scan-the-linux-foundation? dept.
Kaspersky releases free tool that scans Linux for known threats
[Editor's Note: This software is downloaded and run entirely at the user's risk. Soylentnews does not accept any responsibiity for any loss of data resulting from running this software.]
Kaspersky has released a new virus removal tool named KVRT for the Linux platform, allowing users to scan their systems and remove malware and other known threats for free.
The security firm notes that despite the common misconception that Linux systems are intrinsically secure from threats, there has been a constant supply of "in the wild" examples that prove otherwise, most recently, the XZ Utils backdoor.
Kaspersky's new tool isn't a real-time threat protection tool but a standalone scanner that can detect malware, adware, legitimate programs abused for malicious purposes, and other known threats and offers to clean them.
[...] "Our application can scan system memory, startup objects, boot sectors, and all files in the operating system for known malware. It scans files of all formats — including archived ones," says Kaspersky.
One thing to note is that KVRT only supports 64-bit systems and requires an active internet connection to work.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Monday June 03, @02:13AM
A great deal of malware gets onto computers by tricking their users rather than by exploiting security flaws. I fancy that Linux users are harder to trick.
At the other extreme, no amount of care in any OS will stop exploits at lower levels. For instance, that Management Engine Intel puts inside their CPUs. And fun stuff like the Spectre vulnerability. A vulnerability like Spectre is, among other things, a concession that security is not of supreme importance, not when it comes at the cost of crippling performance.
Nevertheless, nice that one of the big names in commercial security is helping Linux users. There's ClamAV, but oof, that's so sslllooooww.