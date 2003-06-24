24/06/03/1138207 story
posted by hubie on Tuesday June 04, @01:36AM
from the Eggshell-breakage dept.
The Globe and Mail reports:
Ottawa wants the power to create secret backdoors in our networks to allow for surveillance
A federal cybersecurity bill, slated to advance through Parliament soon, contains secretive, encryption-breaking powers that the government has been loath to talk about. And they threaten the online security of everyone in Canada.
Bill C-26 empowers government officials to secretly order telecommunications companies to install backdoors inside encrypted elements in Canada's networks. This could include requiring telcos to alter the 5G encryption standards that protect mobile communications to facilitate government surveillance.
The Canadian government seems unaware that there is no such thing as a safe backdoor.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 04, @01:57AM
Ya know what?
I'm starting to see the value in letting the opponents fail.
Let the gov. embed all of these backdoors, cracks, holes, breaches in all of their equipment. Then, wait for the breach to happen. The whole country's telecomms system goes down, or they find out a few years later that an adversarial nation has been spying on _everything_ that they have for years. Maybe once others see the problem with back doors, they can acknowledge that they're a bad thing. Like seeing the kid at school getting bullied, it doesn't help the kid -- it helps everyone who sees know that they shouldn't do *that*.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 04, @02:48AM
Essentially, a back door in the modem/routers allowed an attack to brick 600k different customers' devices within 72 hours.
If we are going to resist any kind of attack from Skynet (or skript kiddiez using AI), there can be no backdoors, no master skeleton keys that work on all devices.
