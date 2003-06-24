Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
A new study published in the Journal of Applied Ecology demonstrates how the diversity and abundance of arthropods decrease when hedgerows and field margins covered by wild grass and flowers are removed.
Researchers from the UK, Netherlands and China studied 20 rice fields in China for six years to see how the changing agricultural landscape affects the diversity and abundance of rice pests and their natural enemies, as well as the effect on rice yield.
Traditional Chinese smallholder fields are irregularly shaped and separated by areas of hedgerows, wild grass, and flowers. Using large-scale machinery in these farmlands is difficult, so there is low agricultural operation efficiency. As a result, a growing proportion of China's traditional farmlands is rapidly changing as farmers consolidate land to improve efficiency.
However, the grassy margins and flowering vegetation between the traditional smallholder rice fields provide a habitat for the natural enemies of rice pests such as spiders and ground beetles.
Dr. Yi Zou, from Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) and corresponding author of the study, says, "Hedgerows and field margins are frequently removed during the land consolidation procedure to create larger, rectangular fields and install concrete irrigation channels to facilitate the use of larger machinery.
"Our study suggests that removing these habitats negatively affects arthropod communities."
[...] The research group also sprayed half of each field with insecticide. They found that its application decreased the diversity and abundance of pests and natural enemies in both consolidated and traditional fields. However, where crops were not sprayed with insecticide, there was a 10.8% decrease in rice yield.
The study provides support for agri-environmental measures (AEM)—environmentally friendly agricultural practices such as using flowering plants in field margins. AEM can be an effective way to increase farmland biodiversity and mitigate the negative impact of land consolidation. They have been widely implemented in Europe but are hardly used in China.
[...] Dr. Jenny Hodgson, a co-author from the University of Liverpool, says, "This study is noteworthy because of the quality of its data and the breadth of influential factors we were able to investigate. It has been really interesting to disentangle the effects of farmland consolidation, of pesticide application and of seminatural habitat beyond the farm."
The team also acknowledges that biodiversity is not a farmer's only concern.
Dr. Shanxing Gong, who graduated from XJTLU, now a postdoctoral researcher at Peking University and lead author of the study, says, "The trade-off between biodiversity improvements with labor efficiency, yield and pest control is a balance that has to be finely tuned to ensure maximum profitability, and these factors will always need to be considered.
"While we did not observe a direct correlation between the increase in the number of rice pests and the reduction of their natural enemies due to land consolidation, further investigation into the effectiveness of natural enemies in biological pest control is necessary before implementing AEM strategies."
The researchers also found no decrease in rice yield in traditional fields compared to consolidated farmland.
More information: S. Gong et al,. (2024). Land consolidation impacts the abundance and richness of natural enemies but not pests in small-holder rice systems, Journal of Applied Ecology, DOI: 10.1111/1365-2664.14671.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Tuesday June 04, @11:39AM (1 child)
The link goes to an empty page, not an article.
The importance of fence lines and hedgerows is old news but not less important for being so. There were a lot of regular academic articles published on the topic in regards to biodiversity and pest management over the past decades. As per the description in the summary, the above article (which goes to an empty page), has a lot of links to Red China and might be part of their tactic of gaming academic citations. The only way to be sure is to check the reference list and see where the citations go. If they go to the original articles then it is legitimate. If it goes to Red China sponsored articles which are merely wrappers for the original articles, then it is toxic to link to. There's no way to know without seeing the article and, as mentioned many times, the link only goes to an empty page.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Tuesday June 04, @11:45AM
The 2nd and 3rd are different routes to the same source.
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.