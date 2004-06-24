from the they-haven't-hear-my-singing dept.
Singing rehabilitates speech production in post-stroke aphasia:
Cerebrovascular accidents, or strokes, are the most common cause of aphasia, a speech disorder of cerebral origin. People with aphasia have a reduced ability to understand or produce speech or written language. An estimated 40% of people who have had a stroke have aphasia. As many as half of them experience aphasia symptoms even a year after the original attack.
Researchers at the University of Helsinki previously found that sung music helps in the language recovery of patients affected by strokes. Now, the researchers have uncovered the reason for the rehabilitative effect of singing. The recently completed study was published in the eNeuro journal.
According to the findings, singing, as it were, repairs the structural language network of the brain. The language network processes language and speech in our brain. In patients with aphasia, the network has been damaged.
"For the first time, our findings demonstrate that the rehabilitation of patients with aphasia through singing is based on neuroplasticity changes, that is, the plasticity of the brain," says University Researcher Aleksi Sihvonen from the University of Helsinki.
The language network encompasses the cortical regions of the brain involved in the processing of language and speech, as well as the white matter tracts that convey information between the different end points of the cortex.
According to the study results, singing increased the volume of grey matter in the language regions of the left frontal lobe and improved tract connectivity especially in the language network of the left hemisphere, but also in the right hemisphere.
"These positive changes were associated with patients' improved speech production," Sihvonen says.
Journal Reference:
Sihvonen A. J., Pitkäniemi A., Siponkoski S-T., et al. Structural neuroplasticity effects of singing in chronic aphasia. eNeuro, 2024. DOI: 10.1523/ENEURO.0408-23.2024
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Wednesday June 05, @04:32PM
So how did they rule out that it was the singing and not just being in or socializing in a choir that was the reason behind it? They talk or interact with people beyond just the singing when being in a choir. Or choir might also mean religious, so perhaps it was divine healing. That will be very hard to measure tho. But there appear to be many potential variables and they seem to have just focused on that it's the singing in a choir that is the one. Not saying it's wrong. But sure there seems to be some kind of evidence that it's the interaction or taking part it in that is better then just listening and/or mumbling songs on your own.
It does open up questions tho as if different songs are better then others, is solo singing as good as choir/group singing? Singing in the shower vs in a choir. Are different genres or types or songs and lyrics better then others? Religious choir songs better then pop, rock and rap? Are complex lyrics better the children rhymes etc?
The number of participants is very low. But it's a somewhat specific group to begin with. So you don't have an endless numbers potential test subjects.