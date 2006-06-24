24/06/06/0255211 story
Shuffling a set means randomly choosing an ordered sequence of its elements.
For example, shuffling {A,B,C} means choosing with equal probability one of 3! = 3 × 2 × 1 = 6 permutations: ABC, ACB, BAC, BCA, CAB, or CBA.
Which programming problems did you encounter which looked easy, but were really a front for a Gordian Knot of subtle details -- and their consequences?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday June 07, @01:16AM
And before on-chip thermal randomness, there was lavarand [cloudflare.com].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 07, @01:17AM
Somehow the same binary works on earlier Windows but not on more recent - the binary still runs but it gets a COM error - wrong username or password (even though it's the correct one and works right on older windows).
Consequences - if I can't figure out what is wrong I might have to stop supporting this feature on newer Windows. Maybe if I figured out how to MITM the TLS using Wireshark I might get more clues.