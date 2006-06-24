Stories
What Looks Easy

posted by hubie on Friday June 07, @01:04AM   Printer-friendly
from the programming-ain't-for-man-children dept.
quietus writes:

Shuffling a set means randomly choosing an ordered sequence of its elements.

For example, shuffling {A,B,C} means choosing with equal probability one of 3! = 3 × 2 × 1 = 6 permutations: ABC, ACB, BAC, BCA, CAB, or CBA.

Easy-peasy, no?

Which programming problems did you encounter which looked easy, but were really a front for a Gordian Knot of subtle details -- and their consequences?

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday June 07, @01:16AM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Friday June 07, @01:16AM (#1359629)

    True-random numbers are cheap and plentiful on many computers today. Many CPUs support the unprivileged RDSEED instruction, which extracts entropy from an on-silicon, crypto-grade, NIST-compliant, non-deterministic thermal noise source.[11] On Linux, check /proc/cpuinfo to see if your CPU supports it.

    And before on-chip thermal randomness, there was lavarand [cloudflare.com].

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 07, @01:17AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 07, @01:17AM (#1359630)
    AD authentication using LDAP.

    Somehow the same binary works on earlier Windows but not on more recent - the binary still runs but it gets a COM error - wrong username or password (even though it's the correct one and works right on older windows).

    Consequences - if I can't figure out what is wrong I might have to stop supporting this feature on newer Windows. Maybe if I figured out how to MITM the TLS using Wireshark I might get more clues.
