Shuffling a set means randomly choosing an ordered sequence of its elements.

For example, shuffling {A,B,C} means choosing with equal probability one of 3! = 3 × 2 × 1 = 6 permutations: ABC, ACB, BAC, BCA, CAB, or CBA.

Easy-peasy, no?

Which programming problems did you encounter which looked easy, but were really a front for a Gordian Knot of subtle details -- and their consequences?