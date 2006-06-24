The indigenous Marubo people, who for hundreds of years have existed in small huts along the Itui River in the Amazon, were connected to the billionaire's satellite network in September.

The community embraced the technology, marvelling at the life-saving ability to call for immediate help when grappling with venomous snake bites as well as being able to remain in contact with faraway relatives.

But, since a group of men arrived at the camp with antennas strapped to their backs to connect the remote tribe of 2,000 people to the internet, there have been some less desirable consequences.

Critics warn tribe members have become "lazy", reclining in hammocks all day glued to their phones to gossip on WhatsApp or chat to strangers on Instagram.

And there have already been reports of young men engaging in aggressive sexual behaviour after being exposed to pornography, Alfredo Marubo, leader of a Marubo association of villages, told The New York Times.

Young men brought up in a culture where kissing in public is seen as scandalous have been sharing explicit videos with one another in group chats, he said, adding: "We're worried young people are going to want to try it."

...

Kâipa Marubo, a father of three, said he was concerned about his children playing first-person shooter video games, fearing they might want to mimic the attacks.

Another leader, Enoque Marubo, 40, said the tribe has started limiting the hours members could access the internet because its introduction had "changed the routine so much that it was detrimental".

Members can browse the internet for two hours in the morning and five hours in the afternoon and all day on Sundays.

"In the village, if you don't hunt, fish and plant, you don't eat," Enoque said.

Enoque worked with Brazilian activist Flora Dutra to bring the internet to the tribe.

They contacted American philanthropist Allyson Reneau, who reportedly donated 20 Starlink units to the Marubo tribe.