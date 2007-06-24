https://every.to/the-crazy-ones/the-misfit-who-built-the-ibm-pc
In a burnished-oak corridor outside the committee room at IBM's headquarters in August 1980, two engineers pace nervously. Eventually, a door opens. Their boss, Bill Lowe, emerges from the board room next door. Before they can say anything, he smiles and nods. They laugh. They can't quite believe it. It's official. IBM is going to try and build a home computer.
Bill Lowe kicked off this ambitious project, but he wouldn't be the person who would finish it. That role would fall to his successor, a humble, cowboy boot-wearing mid-level executive, out of favor and kicking his heels in the IBM corporate backwater of Boca Raton, Florida. He would take Lowe's project forward, one nobody else in the company wanted. Just 12 months later, on August 15, 1981, a computer would launch that would change the world: the IBM PC.
This is the story of Don Estridge, the man who brought the IBM PC to market and changed business and home computing forever. In just five years he created an IBM division that almost nobody else in the company wanted to exist. By 1983, it had seized 70 percent of the microcomputer market and was valued at over $4 billion ($12 billion today). Under Estridge, IBM's PC division sold over 1 million machines a year, making it the third largest computer manufacturer in the world on its own. This story is based on contemporary accounts in publications such as InfoWorld, PC magazine, Time, and the New York Times, as well as books such as Blue Magic by James Chposky and Ted Leonsis; Big Blues by Paul Carroll; and Fire in the Valley by Michael Swaine and Paul Frieberger.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday June 08, @08:16AM (2 children)
They let Microsoft ream them in the ass with the OS, and they failed to prevent Compaq from reverse-engineering their BIOS.
Well done IBM: you kick-started a gigantic industry and utterly lost control of it.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by canopic jug on Saturday June 08, @08:53AM
The stab in the back that IBM got from M$ over OS/2 is well documented but mostly forgotten. IBM foolishly agreed to collaborate with M$ on OS/2 while allowing M$ to intermingle copyright throughout the code base. Further, IBM had an agreement for M$ to produce productivity software so that there would be something for regular business drones to use. M$ used its time to not only work on NT in secret, but build out applications for NT to the complete neglect of OS/2. So right before launch, when it was already too late, M$ backed out of the applications deal and began promoting NT. Because there were no word processors, spreadsheets, or simple databases for OS/2 it floundered. Because M$ owned copyright to a significant portion of the operating system's code base, even the OS could not be salvaged on its own, at least not in a time scale which mattered.
There were also the riders in the SDK contracts which required Windows95-certified software to have an NT version too. The rider in the corresponding NT SDK forbade the same programming team from developing the software for competing operating systems. That clobbered Apple too, and tripped up Linux, but finished off OS/2 completely.
That stab in the back was just the beginning of the treatment. The old crew at IBM new that and, better, knew how to make a high profit from Linux. Thus the highly profitable investments in Linux two decades ago. That generation is all gone. The current crew appears as a bunch of moles from M$ and work against IBM from the inside to further M$ goals at the cost of IBM's survival.
(Score: 2) by stormwyrm on Saturday June 08, @09:06AM
