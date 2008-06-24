Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

RIP - William Anders (Apollo 8)

posted by janrinok on Saturday June 08, @10:00AM   Printer-friendly
News

William Anders, the former Apollo 8 astronaut who took the iconic "Earthrise" photo showing the planet as a shadowed blue marble from space in 1968, was killed Friday when the plane he was piloting alone plummeted into the waters off the San Juan Islands in Washington state. He was 90.

It has been reported from multiple sources.


«  The Misfit Who Built the IBM PC
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
RIP - William Anders (Apollo 8) | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.