posted by hubie on Sunday June 09, @11:58AM
looorg writes:

Interested in a career selling virtual meatballs at IKEA? I guess it's some kind of gimmick between IKEA and Roblox but it seems somewhat weird, selling virtual products in a virtual world to people. Is this the future of employment?

https://thecoworker.co.uk/

