Thomas A. Limoncelli writes in Make Two Trips:
During an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, comedian Larry David explained that his New Year's Resolution was "make two trips" (episode 857, January 8, 2020).
For example, when carrying groceries into the house, it is tempting to carry everything at once, but then you drop the cantaloupe, and now you have to clean up that mess. While it seemed like one trip would have been faster, if you include the time it takes to clean up the mess, it would have been faster to simply make two trips.
[...] This "make two trips" strategy isn't an earth-shattering breakthrough. It won't cure cancer, end world hunger, or fix the climate crisis. However, I have adopted this philosophy, and it has had many benefits.
The immediate benefit is that I am now more likely to have a free hand to open my house door. Pulling keys out of my pocket no longer involves smashing a grocery bag between my chest and the house.
The larger benefit has come from adopting this philosophy in both coding and operations.
The other day, I was adding a feature to some old code. The code reported results of an earlier calculation with various formatting options that could be enabled or disabled.
The code was quite complex because certain options affected the format in ways that had downstream implications for other options. The code was able to satisfy all the various options and controls in one pass over the data, printing a report along the way.
[...] I struggled in earnest to add my new feature to this ever-growing complicated loop.
Then I remembered Larry's advice: Make two trips.
The code would be significantly simpler if it made two passes over the data. One pass would collect data, count things that needed to be counted, sum subtotals, and so on. The second pass would take all this information and output the report, and would be much easier because it had all the information it needed from the start. No Schrödinger's cat.
[...] It was a classic complexity vs. memory engineering decision: Suffer from complexity or suffer from potential memory exhaustion.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday June 10, @05:01PM
There's the mantra I recall from my old accounting boss - hold paper once. When you take multiple passes through large batches of important documents (like processing sales reports for an active retail or restaurant outlet), you make multiple opportunities both to forget important things and to leave your desk in an indeterminate mess when you're interrupted halfway through (say your night staff gets interrupted by a fire alarm or locks themselves out of the office and you come in to a thick layer of paper over everything that needs sorting out). There's a place for single pass as well.
With the shopping scenario, imagine if you had to do two passes every time you wanted to put something in the shopping cart. Get some hamburger, salt, buns, condiments, etc. then go back through that whole list to complete the getting of each item. What happens if you get interrupted in the middle of that? Touch food once.
A computing example would be ACID technique in databases (atomicity and isolation in particular). A transaction is carried through to completion before starting another transaction that would conflict with that operation. You don't want your database dying with thousands of transactions in indeterminate state.
There's cases for both breaking up and consolidating tasks. Often both should be done at the same time.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday June 10, @05:38PM
Then computing became essentially free, universities started graduating engineers who code webpages in Javascript interfacing with remote servers in java with fifteen layers of terrible OO web-two-oh frameworks in-between, without a clue what's happening under the hood, and throwing more memory, more cpu and more bandwidth at the problem until it works roughly as fast as an Atari ST from the mid 80s.
And now people rediscover basic optimization problems from yesteryear that real engineers could grapple with in first year at college, like it was anything new or Earth-shattering...