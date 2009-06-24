Roughly a year ago, astronomers announced that they had observed an object that shouldn't exist. Like a pulsar, it emitted regularly timed bursts of radio emissions. But unlike a pulsar, those bursts were separated by over 20 minutes. If the 22-minute gap between bursts represents the rotation period of the object, then it is rotating too slowly to produce radio emissions by any known mechanism.

Now, some of the same team (along with new collaborators) are back with the discovery of something that, if anything, is acting even more oddly. The new source of radio bursts, ASKAP J193505.1+214841.0, takes nearly an hour between bursts. And it appears to have three different settings, sometimes producing weaker bursts and sometimes skipping them entirely. While the researchers suspect that, like pulsars, this is also powered by a neutron star, it's not even clear that it's the same class of object as their earlier discovery.

[...] We don't have a clear idea of how long the time between pulses can get before a pulsar will shut down. But we do know that it's going to be far less than 22 minutes.

Which is why the 2023 discovery was so strange. The object, GPM J1839–10, not only took a long time between pulses, but archival images showed that it had been pulsing on and off since at least 35 years ago.

To figure out what is going on, we really have two options. One is more and better observations of the source we know about. The second is to find other examples of similar behavior. There's a chance we now have a second object like this, although there are enough differences that it's not entirely clear.

The object, ASKAPJ193505.1+214841.0, was discovered by accident when the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder telescope was used to observe the area due to detections of a gamma-ray burst. It picked up a bright radio burst in the same field of view, but it was unrelated to the gamma-ray burst. Further radio bursts showed up in later observations, as did a few far weaker bursts. A search of the telescope's archives also spotted a weaker burst from the same location.

Checking the timing of the radio bursts, the team found that they could be explained by an object that emitted bursts every 54 minutes, with bursts lasting from 10 seconds to just under a minute. Checking additional observations, however, showed that there were often instances where a 54-minute period would not end with a radio burst, suggesting the source sometimes skipped radio emissions entirely.