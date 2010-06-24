https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c2eeg9gygyno
An appeal has been launched for O blood-type donors to book appointments across the country following the ransomware attack affecting major London hospitals.
NHS Blood and Transplant is appealing for O blood-type donors to book appointments to donate as this is safe to use for all patients.
The IT attack means the affected hospitals cannot currently match patients' blood at the same frequency as usual.
Several London hospitals declared a critical incident, cancelled operations and tests, and were unable to carry out blood transfusions last week after the attack on the pathology firm Synnovis, which Qilin, a Russian group of cyber criminals, is understood to have been behind.
Memos to NHS staff at King's College Hospital, Guy's and St Thomas' (including the Royal Brompton and the Evelina London Children's Hospital) and primary care services in London said a critical incident had been declared.
Now NHS Blood and Transplant is calling for O positive and O negative blood donors to book appointments in one of the 25 NHS Blood Donor Centres in England to boost stocks.
For surgeries and procedures requiring blood to take place, hospitals need to use O- type blood as this is safe to use for all patients and blood has a shelf life of 35 days, so stocks need to be continually replenished, the NHS said.
That means more units of these types of blood than usual will be required over the coming weeks.
O-negative is the type that can be given to anyone, known as the universal blood type.
It is used in emergencies or when a patient's blood type is unknown.
Air ambulances and emergency response vehicles carry O negative supplies.
Just 8% of the population have type O negative but it makes up for around 15% of hospital orders.
O-positive is the most common blood type, 35% of donors have it, and it can be given to anybody with any positive blood type. This means three in every four people, or 76% of the population, can benefit from an O positive donation.
This National Blood Week it has been revealed that three blood donations are needed every minute in hospitals and there are about 13,000 appointments available nationally this week in NHS Blood Donor Centres with 3,400 available in London.
It's time to get these systems off the internet or to secure them properly. Why is that so hard to understand?
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Wednesday June 12, @02:47AM
Because people in decision-making positions lack technical knowledge, and look down on those with that knowledge. They believe that their business degree makes them the smartest person in the room, and that anyone who disagrees with them just doesn't see the "big picture".
The spacelike surfaces of time foliations can have a cusp at the surface of discontinuity. - P. Hajicek