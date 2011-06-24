http://www.os2museum.com/wp/learn-something-old-every-day-part-xii-strange-file-resizing-on-dos/
Someone recently asked an interesting question: Why do Microsoft C and compatible DOS compilers have no truncate() and/or ftruncate() library functions? And how does one resize files on DOS?
OK, that's actually two questions. The first one is easy enough to answer: Because XENIX had no truncate() or ftruncate() either. Instead, XENIX had a chsize() function which, sure enough, can be found in the Microsoft C libraries at least as far back as MS C 3.0 (early 1985).
The second question is rather more interesting. The way files are resized on DOS is moving the file pointer to the desired size by calling the LSEEK function (INT 21h/42h), and then calling the WRITE function (INT 21h/40h) with zero length (CX=0).
Now, this mechanism is rather curious, because the handle-based file API in DOS 2.0 was modeled on XENIX, yet on UNIX systems, the write() function asked to transfer zero bytes simply does nothing. If the mechanism didn't come from XENIX, where did it come from?....
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 12, @05:12PM
The answer is because Standard C didn't have a file truncation function. And your "lseek" trick isn't standard.
(Score: 2) by Rich on Wednesday June 12, @11:50PM
DOS has its CP/M heritage and CP/M (at least the common 2.2) didn't have a file-truncate function. If you wanted to truncate a file, you'd have to do even weirder stuff ( see https://groups.google.com/g/comp.os.cpm/c/N4ett89B1gg/m/tXhZOB_CAAAJ [google.com] ). Amazing, in retrospect, how Digital Research were able to ask that list price for such little functionality. ;)