from the sup-homeslice dept.
Multiple sites are reporting on an article in Nature Ecology & Evolution about communication between African elephants (paywall). Using machine learning to analyze the low rumblings that elephants make, they researchs conclude that elephants have names for each other and use them.
Wild African elephants call each other by their names, according to a study published today in Nature Ecology & Evolution — making them the only nonhuman animals known to use language like this.
and
For the new study, a team of international researchers used an artificial intelligence algorithm to analyse the calls of two wild herds of African savannah elephants in Kenya.
The research "not only shows that elephants use specific vocalisations for each individual, but that they recognise and react to a call addressed to them while ignoring those addressed to others," lead study author Michael Pardo said.
and
The researchers analyzed vocalizations - mostly rumbles generated by elephants using their vocal cords, similar to how people speak - made by more than 100 elephants in Amboseli National Park and Samburu National Reserve.
Using a machine-learning model, the researchers identified what appeared to be a name-like component in these calls identifying a specific elephant as the intended addressee. The researchers then played audio for 17 elephants to test how they would respond to a call apparently addressed to them as well as to a call apparently addressed to some other elephant.
- — The Hindustan Times, Elephants use 'names' to communicate with each other: Study
and
So Pardo and some colleagues analyzed recordings of 469 rumbling calls that wild African elephants had made to each other in the Amboseli National Park and Samburu and Buffalo Springs National Reserves in Kenya between 1986 and 2022.
For every recorded call, the researchers knew the identity of the elephant making the rumble as well as, based on the context, the elephant that was being addressed.
Previously,
(2021) Wise Old Elephants Keep the Young Calm
(2014) Elephants: Best Sense of Smell by a Wide Margin
(2014) Elephants Can Tell Human Ethnicity by our Voices
« O-Type Blood Donors Needed After London Cyber-Attack | Learn Something Old Every Day, Part XII: Strange File Resizing on DOS »
Related Stories
GungnirSniper writes:
"The Los Angeles Times reports elephants distinguish human voices by sex, age, ethnicity according to a new study.
USA Today notes Maasai men, who may hunt the elephants, were treated differently than Kamba men, who are farmers.
When the voice belonged to a Maasai man, the elephants tended to sniff the air and bunch closely together for protection. But when the voice was a Kamba man's, the elephants were more nonchalant. The elephants also reacted with relative calm to the voices of Maasai women and boys, who, unlike Maasai men, generally don't take part in spearing elephants.
Voice of America says the study is available now but does not appear posted on the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences site yet."
Boffins have named elephants as the top sniffers in the animal kingdom, possessing twice as many functional olfactory receptors (ORs) genes as hounds. ORs help organisms detect odours in their environments.
Proving that Dumbo really is the mutt's nuts, the researchers also found that pachyderms outclassed the olfactory abilities of the rat — once thought to have the best nose of any animal. "Rats had the record for the largest number of [these] genes," said Yoshiihito Niimura, a molecular evolution researcher at The University of Tokyo in Japan. "Elephants have much more. It's almost double, so it's very surprising."
To analyse different animals' smelling abilities, boffins examined genome sequences from 13 different mammals, examining a total of 10,000 genes. They found that each mammal's smell genes were highly unique, with just three shared between them. An elephant has a mammoth 2,000 olfactory receptor genes, whereas humans have far fewer, as we stopped relying on our nose way back in the mists of evolutionary time.
The animals examined in the study are all descended from a common ancestor that lived 100 million years ago and is thought to have 781 OR genes. All the primates in the study lost more than half of all their smell genes during the process of evolution. Orangutans, for instance, shed some 70 per cent of their olfactory receptor genes. Humans have just 396 OR genes left and just one passed down from the common ancestor.
Can someone tell me how "highly unique" is different from "unique"?
Wise old elephants keep the young calm:
The study, in collaboration with Elephants for Africa, examined the behaviour of 281 male elephants in an all-male area in Makgadikgadi Pans National Park, Botswana, over a period of three years.
The elephants were divided into four age groups, adolescents (10-15 and 16-20 years), and adults (21-25 and 26+ years).
The results found that with fewer old bull elephants around, elephants were more likely to be aggressive towards non-elephant targets such as vehicles, livestock and other species.
The adolescent elephants, in particular, were more aggressive and fearful to non-elephant targets when they were alone compared to with other males. This indicates that socially isolated adolescents may also be an increased threat to people.
[...] "Our research draws attention to what is often a rather overlooked area in animal behaviour; that of the complex relationships and connections that occur between males in non-breeding all-male societies," said lead author Connie Allen of Exeter's Centre for Research in Animal Behaviour.
"It appears the presence of more knowledgeable, older elephants in groups may play a key role in keeping the younger, less experienced males calm and lowering their perception of their current threat level, which means there's less risk of aggression towards humans and other species.
Do gray-bearded programmers similarly rein in bright-eyed junior programmers?
Journal Reference:
Connie R. B. Allen, Darren P. Croft, Lauren J. N. Brent. Reduced older male presence linked to increased rates of aggression to non-conspecific targets in male elephants, Proceedings of the Royal Society B (DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2021.1374)
(Score: 4, Funny) by looorg on Wednesday June 12, @09:51AM (1 child)
How many of them are called Babar?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 12, @10:00AM
Ask Colonel Hathi
(Score: 5, Funny) by OrugTor on Wednesday June 12, @01:11PM
I'm shocked. I thought elephants called each other by value.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Ingar on Wednesday June 12, @02:06PM (1 child)
For all we know the elephants were comparing the size of their trunks.
(Score: 2) by cereal_burpist on Friday June 14, @03:16AM
Hey Charlene, have you heard the latest about Martha?
No, fill me in!
She's getting trunk implants! Can you believe?
Ohh, it figures. What a floozy.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by https on Wednesday June 12, @04:48PM
Never have been.
Offended and laughing about it.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by CoolHand on Wednesday June 12, @08:05PM (2 children)
Anyone who is capable of getting themselves made President should on no account be allowed to do the job-Douglas Adams
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 12, @10:27PM (1 child)
I do not know about Elephant but pork chops are delicious.
(Score: 2) by cereal_burpist on Friday June 14, @03:29AM