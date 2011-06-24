Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Back in April the Biden FCC finally got around to restoring both net neutrality rules, and the agency’s Title II authority over telecom providers. The modest rules, as we’ve covered extensively, prevent big telecom giants from abusing their monopoly and gatekeeper power to harm competitors or consumers. They also require that ISPs be transparent about what kind of network management they use.
Contrary to a lot of industry and right wing bullshit, the rules don’t hurt broadband investment and they’re not some “radical government overreach.” They’re some very basic guidelines proposed by an agency that under both parties is generally too feckless to stand up to industry.
But big telecom giants like AT&T and Comcast have unsurprisingly challenged the rules once again in the Fifth Circuit, the Sixth Circuit, Eleventh Circuit, and the D.C. Circuit as they seek a lucky lottery draw. At the same time, they’ve filed a petition asking the FCC to pause the rules (set to take effect July 22), claiming (falsely, as it turns out) that the agency’s decision was illegal (all consumer protection efforts are illegal if you’re ignorant enough to ask an AT&T or Comcast lawyer’s opinion about it).
Big ISPs, as usual, insist that if net neutrality is to be addressed, it should be done by Congress:
Telecom lobbyists, which spend an estimated $320,000 every day lobbying Congress, enjoy making this claim hoping you’re too daft to realize that Congress has long been too corrupted by corporate influence to do this (or much of anything else on consumer protection or consumer privacy). They know they have Congress in their pockets, and they’re obviously working hard on the courts.
Unfortunately for big ISPs, legal history hasn’t been in their favor. This particular debate has wound through the legal system several times now, and each time the courts have ruled that the FCC has the legal right to reclassify broadband and impose net neutrality under the Telecom Act — provided they provide hard data supporting their decisions.
Big ISPs, like most corporations seeking an accountability-free policy environment, are hoping that the right wing Supreme Court’s looming attack on regulatory independence results in the rules being killed. But that’s no guarantee, given the FCC’s authority over telecoms has been more roundly tested via legal precedent than a lot of other regulatory disputes.
Even if telecom giants like AT&T land a corrupted judge willing to overlook all functional legal precedent and foundational reason (which happens a lot these days), they’re in a terrible position to try and stop states from stepping in to fill the void.
[...] The goal is to effectively lobotomize all federal oversight of corporate America, bogging down absolutely any federal reform effort down in a perpetual legal quagmire. The stakes of that across labor, consumer protection, public safety, and the environment are profound and boundless, but for whatever reason, large segments of the press and public still haven’t quite figured out what’s coming.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday June 12, @10:56PM (19 children)
I really think Capitalism is in big trouble. The "end stage" is being driven by these big monopolistic businesses that routinely do sociopathic deeds. A century ago Woodrow Wilson lamented the irresponsibility of corporations. Things haven't changed nearly enough on that front, too many corporations are still irresponsible sociopaths.
The killer sociopathic deed that's going to come back hard on corporations is Big Oil's handling of Global Warming. If Global Warming becomes severe enough to really mess over the world, causing famine and triggering war, the blame will fall squarely on Big Oil, the whole idea and system of capitalism, and the leading capitalist nations with the US at the top of the list.
Meanwhile, for this attempt to wreck Net Neutrality again, Telecoms are more than sociopathic, they're damned fools. Don't seem to appreciate enough that Net Neutrality protects them from getting into trouble over the content that traverses their infrastructure. Common Carrier status relieves them of the enormous burdens of being expected to censor content.
(Score: 5, Informative) by SomeRandomGeek on Wednesday June 12, @11:52PM (7 children)
And a century before that, Marx wrote "Das Kapital." And before that, Adam Smith wrote ’All for ourselves, and nothing for other people, seems, in every age of the world, to have been the vile maxim of the masters of mankind.’
Capitalism is not all skittles and beer, but it is not like there is some other alternative just waiting for people to finally notice that capitalism sucks.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Gaaark on Thursday June 13, @12:27PM (6 children)
The problem is, though, that what we have is not Capitalism; it is Fascism and Monopolies and these monopolies are running the governments, telling them how to act.
Shit, teh 'Free trade act' between the US and Canada was written by corporate lawyers!**
Corporations should not be allowed to get as big as they are; they should be broken up so that competition can flourish and we need to stop corporations from 'buying' government officials.
There are too many 'companies' that are actually owned by one mega-corp and competition has been stifled (start up a company and it is bought out or put out of business by 'Mega-corp'.
We need to break up these companies, and allow competition to come back into the business environment and stop them from buying power in government.
** https://sandersinstitute.org/blog-naftas-legacy-expanding-corporate-power-to-attack-public-interests-laws [sandersinstitute.org]
** https://www.sierraclub.org/sites/www.sierraclub.org/files/ISDS-summary.pdf [sierraclub.org]
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday June 13, @12:47PM (3 children)
Fascism is not powerful businesses. It's an extreme authoritarian system where people are allowed to own significant property at the whim of the state.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday June 13, @02:06PM (2 children)
Huh... somewhere along the way, i saw/heard/whatever that Fascism was, partially, government controlled/directed by business. Hmmm....
...somethings rotten in Delaware :)
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday June 14, @12:52AM
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday June 14, @12:52AM
It wasn't in Fascist Italy or Nazi Germany. In those countries, business existed and connected businesses had great opportunities for profit, but government was in charge.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Joe Desertrat on Saturday June 15, @01:10AM
Edward Abbey described the difference between the US and the Soviet Union as "one is state corporatism, the other is corporate statism, I'll leave you to decide which is which".
The problem with capitalism is the same as any other economic system. There are certain boundaries required for it to be functioning properly and fairly. Pure capitalism might have wider boundaries than pure communism or pure socialism, which both require great integrity in government, but it has boundaries nonetheless. If we had effective government, businesses would be kept within those boundaries by proper regulation, by social safety nets, and by just enforcement of laws. The game has been tilted too far now towards big oil, big telecom, big tech, etc. They define the regulations and the laws, and do so all too often by incorporating the help of those that push the dismantling of social safety nets.
(Score: 2) by SomeRandomGeek on Thursday June 13, @04:41PM
What we have is not pure capitalism. No economic system is ever pure. But it is about as close as it gets. Most places have water and electricity companies that are monopolies. But other than that there aren't many monopolies around. There are a lot of duopolies, and a lot of markets where one company completely dominates all the competition. But that's the way these things work. Capitalists look for opportunities to make money, not opportunities to try their hardest just to stay in business.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 14, @12:27AM
Only because we reelect their handmaidens over and over.
You need to stop reelecting government officials that sell themselves to the corporations.
With a 95% reelection rate? Not gonna happen
All power in government comes from us, the numbers don't lie
(Score: 2, Insightful) by khallow on Thursday June 13, @02:36AM (10 children)
Instead we're seeing the biggest improvement in the human condition instead of those alleged disasters. There's something very wrong with the narrative.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday June 13, @12:29PM (3 children)
Citation needed.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday June 13, @12:43PM (2 children)
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday June 13, @12:43PM (2 children)
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Gaaark on Thursday June 13, @02:21PM (1 child)
Wars solved: well, we'll have to see what happens in teh next 10 years...
Pollution solved: I'd say that there's a big island of plastic garbage in teh ocean that has something to say about that.
Poverty solved: I've driven through some areas of the States that are calling 'Shenanigans' on that one. Haven't you seen the extreme poverty in your country? Numbers can be manipulated however you want, but there are some extremely poor people in your country alone.
Mass education solved: I'd call what Western kids these days are receiving as an Edumacation (unless their daddy is rich). "Can you say 'Would you like fries with that?'"
And this enormous bane is concealed between a web of selective statistics.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday June 14, @12:48AM
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday June 14, @12:48AM
It is now though even with the Ukraine and Gaza conflicts.
Didn't come from the developed world! For example, a 2017 study [soylentnews.org] found that 95% of all plastic coming from rivers (which in turn makes up a substantial majority of all plastic in ocean) came from ten rivers in Asia and Africa. Not one of those rivers was in a developed world region either.
My take is most poverty in the developed world is behavioral - by choice and/or mental illness. Poverty in the developing world is more due to lack of infrastructure and community wealth. A combination of work ethic and saving/restraining consumption behavior goes far in the developed world.
I didn't say that just because a problem has been fixed that it will stay fixed. There's a peculiar urge to break working systems. I hinted at it with my allusion to institutionalized pessimism. A common example is ideology-driven pessimism. Let's consider a couple of examples and their tales of coming dissolution. bzipitidoo's post at the beginning of this thread is a classic tale of woe that could have been told by the Communists or Fascists any time in the past century. Find a flaw in society and blow it way out of proportion. Here, it's the bogeyman of global warming. Global warming does exist, but not the catastrophe that so many pine for. Reality is falling short. At that point, developed world society has a huge list of positives to outweigh it's modest negatives.
Islam has similar narratives though they focus more on the immorality, corruption, and injustice of modern society - ignoring both that their societies are worse, and that Allah clearly favors those immoral, corrupt societies over the righteous ones of his worshippers!
Since we're on the subject of selective statistics, what do you think of a selective statistic that is so biased that a poor man who only owns the shirt on his back is wealthier than 30% of humanity? That's Oxfam's wealth inequality metric. And why consider inequality in the first place rather than sane measures of poverty? A: because we're making great strides to reduce actual poverty, but wealth inequality is natural - merely because people aren't equal in opportunity, ability, or interest. Thus, it is something that never goes away.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Thursday June 13, @01:16PM (1 child)
I accept the science behind Global Warming. Also, you have only to look about you to see that the world is indeed hotter. I thought one of the most disturbing days was in late September 2023, when we had a record high of 110F where I live. Smashed the previous record high of 101F for that date and place. So far, we've not had serious consequences. That will change if we don't change course. That Sept 2023 day will be nothing to what may come. More recently, there's reports of monkeys in Mexico falling dead out of the trees from heat exhaustion.
Biggest improvement in the human condition? Yes. But, if we're not careful, if we don't restrain our greed, we will become the victims of our own success.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday June 14, @01:05AM
Greed is no different now than it has been in the past. It's not our greed that causes our outsized impact on the environment, but rather our huge numbers.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by cmdrklarg on Thursday June 13, @06:32PM (3 children)
Because the improvements are being paid for by future generations who will have to contend with those disasters.
If we want the human condition to continue improving we need to look further than next quarter.
The world is full of kings and queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday June 14, @12:39AM (2 children)
I think those future generations will find the value worth the cost. What gets missed here is that a prosperous, developed world economy has enormous advantages even when we restrict ourselves to consideration of climate change.
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Friday June 14, @08:55PM (1 child)
All very valid advantages. However, if we continue paying for those advantages using fossil energy we will eventually find that mitigation and recovery costs will begin to overshadow those advantages.
We need to invest in the future instead of borrowing (or stealing) from it.
The world is full of kings and queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday June 15, @12:27AM
In how many centuries though? That's a lot of quarters. And by then, they'll be able to afford a lot of mitigation and recovery - should that actually be needed. They'll also have a substantially smaller population base.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 13, @04:25AM (2 children)
That says it all right there. It's bullshit. Until congress legislates net neutrality (public utility, dumb pipe) we will have no such thing
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 14, @12:39AM (1 child)
Flamebait
Oops! Sorry... forgot we're not allowed to offend the democrats in the midst of a crisis...
Regardless, the FCC serves the whims of the executive. That is widely known. There will be no net neutrality without proper congressional action. Apparently stating that here is "Flamebait"... whatever...
(Score: 3, Informative) by cmdrklarg on Friday June 14, @09:28PM
Wasn't me, but I'll try to explain.
Your last sentence in your first post is 100% true. You could have just made that statement and likely had a +5 Insightful.
But you just had to take a swipe at Biden, as if it's "bullshit" purely because he's the current POTUS. That is what likely earned you a Flamebait. Whining about it won't change that. Even with government not everything needs to be political.
The fact of the matter is that Congress *isn't* doing anything about it and is not likely to do anything about anytime soon. Yes, the FCC rules can change under a different POTUS, but having them in place now is better than nothing.
The world is full of kings and queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by sigterm on Thursday June 13, @11:06AM
Allowing content providers to pay for "fast lane" access would represent a nice chunk of extra income for the telecommunications companies. Not only would they get to pit one content provider against another, but failure to upgrade their infrastructure would suddenly become a treasure trove rather than a liability, as they could sell access to an artificially scarce resource.
For the rest of the world, it's obvious that this is harmful to just about everybody, as it means big content providers like Facebook, YouTube, Amazon, and Netflix would drive up the price of bandwidth to ridiculous levels, effectively crippling their competitors and creating an insanely high barrier of entry.
There's also the issue of this essentially being rent-seeking by oligopolies, as both the content providers and every single broadband customer are already paying monthly fees for access. Should the telcos be allowed to go "well achktually, you're only paying for the last mile [the cable going into the premises, which essentially has no bandwith restrictions besides those imposed by physics], so if you want fast Internet access you have to pay extra for *technobabble*"? ("We are altering the deal. Pray we do not alter it any further.")