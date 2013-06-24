Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
California Senator Scott Wiener is used to pushback when he proposes laws aimed at reining in reckless drivers and improving road safety in his car-dependent state. But even he was caught off guard when, earlier this year, he introduced a new bill requiring a speed “governor” on all new cars sold in the state. The opposition from drivers was so fierce that he had to rewrite the proposal to only require weaker versions of the technology.
“There were people who loved it, people who hated it, people who were mad at me, spouses who were arguing with each other about it,” Wiener said in an interview. “It was an interesting situation. There’s a certain cultural embrace of being able to drive your car however you want to drive your car.”
Speeding is part of our cultural identity. Automakers frequently advertise new cars tearing through empty cities or weaving through traffic well above safe speeds. Movies and television shows frequently push these boundaries further. And social media further glorifies lawbreaking by providing a platform for speedsters. It all perpetuates the idea that speeding is not only safe but an American right.
“There’s a certain cultural embrace of being able to drive your car however you want to drive your car.”
Yet speeding is one of the most deadly things you can do in a vehicle. In 2023, more than 40,000 people died in traffic accidents, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data released in April of this year. That’s down about 36 percent from 2022, when crashes accounted for nearly 43,000 deaths. The previous year was even worse, with speeding fatalities reaching a 14-year high.
[...] “Driver’s behavior is the overwhelming cause of traffic crashes,” Jonathan Adkins, CEO of the Governors Highway Safety Association. “We’re driving too fast or drinking, we’re not wearing our seatbelt. We’re distracted by our cell phones. It’s all those behaviors that lead to the vast majority of crashes.”
Salvation could come from technology like intelligent speed assistance (ISA) systems, but there’s a lot of nuance. These systems use cameras, radar, and lidar in conjunction with GPS data to detect both the speed of your vehicle and “read” the speed limit signs on the road.
In most modern vehicles, these systems are “passive” in that they don’t physically slow a speeding vehicle. A notification may pop up if you’re going more than a few miles per hour over the speed limit, but it won’t physically limit your ability to speed. Active ISA systems will physically slow your vehicle to keep you at the speed limit. Some use tactile responses, like pushing the accelerator back into your foot, while others actively limit the engine power to keep you at the speed limit. These active systems can be turned on and off by the driver.
[...] While conflicts around speed limiters are not new, they have certainly become more deeply ingrained, thanks in part to the covid-19 pandemic and political division. According to Adkins, speeding got worse when everyone was forced to stay home. “The people that were out, were speeding, they were way more aggressive because they knew they had the space, and they knew they could get away with it,” he said.
[...] While Americans love the freedom to drive where they want, as fast as they want, a study released today from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shows that consumers may be more open to technology like ISA than previously thought.
According to Ian Reagan, a senior research scientist at the institute who designed the survey, more than 60 percent of the 1,800 drivers who participated said they would be open to some form of passive ISA system in new cars.
Even more surprising was that 50 percent of those surveyed said they’d be open to active ISA, including tech that makes the accelerator pedal harder to press or automatically restricts speed. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety data notes that drivers would have the option to turn any active ISA system on and off as they see fit, making the technology only useful if it’s accepted and utilized by drivers.
While this is a small bright spot when it comes to potentially reducing speed-related accidents on US roads, there is still a long way to go. After all, it took nearly 50 years of advocacy from groups like Mothers Against Drunk Driving to stigmatize driving under the influence. And it took nearly that long for drivers to get on board with wearing their seatbelts. “I think we’ll get there,” Adkins said, “but it’s going to take some time, and we have to do this thoughtfully.”
(Score: 2, Informative) by dale_dmanny on Thursday June 13, @04:06PM (1 child)
"In 2023, more than 40,000 people died in traffic accidents, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data released in April of this year. That’s down about 36 percent from 2022, when crashes accounted for nearly 43,000 deaths. "
Ah. The original article had a decimal point. 3.6%
(Score: 3, Interesting) by drussell on Thursday June 13, @04:42PM
Even with a decimal point, the digits 3 and 6 still do not make sense in that supposed "calculation." 🙄
(Score: 5, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Thursday June 13, @04:14PM (48 children)
This article never explores questions about whether a speed limit is fair. There are many, many cases of unfair speed limits designed for revenue, not safety.
Also, there are genuine emergencies. Ambulances, fire trucks, and other emergency vehicles would obviously have to be excepted. There's also those rare occasions in which a private vehicle is being used to transport a person in need of urgent care. Imagine the liability if forcing obedience to a speed limit resulted in deaths. Extremely rare but not never is running from danger. Like, from a volcanic eruption. Read a story of flight from the 1980 Mt. St. Helen's eruption, in which a car doing 100 mph passed a car doing 80 mph. When the eruption ended, the people in the faster car stopped and waited for the slower car. The slower car never showed.
Glitches in the system are another problem. I have driven a 2021 model vehicle that displayed the speed limit on the dash. It's very good, but far from perfect. Doesn't account for school zones being in force only at certain times of the week and day. Road construction is another area it often gets wrong.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by aafcac on Thursday June 13, @04:39PM (36 children)
TBH, speed limits have less validity in this than people think. Yes, the faster you go, the more harm is done if you crash, there's supposed to be engineering that's put into reducing the chances of a crash. There's also supposed to be enforcement of things like using devices while driving, jaywalking and DUIs. And that's been spotty at best. Around here, cyclists can do pretty much whatever they like without any legal consequences and they can operate in the roads without a license, knowing what the rules are or having a license plate to help identify them if they do cause a crash.
If we want drivers to drive slower, then the roads need to be narrower, there need to be items next to the road, ideally ones that can be run over, that help the driver have a sense of how fast they're going. The traffic signals need to be programmed to accommodate the intended speed limit to not encourage drivers to gun it in an effort to beat the red.
There's also idiotic things like speed limits in school zones that require a driver to look away from where they're driving to know what the speed limit is. Drivers should be focused on driving. If the speed limit near a school is that important, it should either be always 20mph or there should be a signal to indicate when the limits apply so that drivers can pay attention to what is in the road ahead of them.
Lastly, though, speed limits are less of a safety issue than what goes on in intersections or the result of being distracted by ever increasingly confusing traffic control devices. We've had all the signs and signals we needed decades ago, we don't need specific bicycle shaped traffic lights or all these confusing bike boxes that don't get any real public awareness around to indicate how they're supposed to be used.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 13, @06:16PM (31 children)
>If we want drivers to drive slower, then the roads need to be narrower,
I know there are published studies "proving" this works, and they are the most obtuse pile of bovine excrement I have encountered in a very long time.
Yes, mean measured speeds on narrower lanes are lower, but where is the hard data showing that leads to safer total trips? Make all lanes narrower and we will have more crashes, injuries and deaths overall, like we did back when all lanes were narrower and carried less traffic.
I don't believe the concept of fair has a place in the discussion of speed limit compliance. I do think actual measured speeds traveled (today) should be the baseline for any active ISA system implementation, not the decoupled from reality posted speed limits which are only rarely and very arbitrarily enforced.
Personally, if I had an active ISA of my choosing, it would keep my vehicle at maximal distance from surrounding traffic, limiting speed to the upper 10% of surrounding traffic or safe for conditions, and strictly obey the posted limits -1 when enforcement is active and present. On today's roads around here active enforcement seems to be present less than 0.1% of the time.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Thursday June 13, @06:38PM (3 children)
So, what is our concern here? We're just talking about speeding. Drivers drive slower when they are closer to the ground and have things closer to them. There is no real question about that, having things closer increases the sense of speed. I live next to a road where there are 2 lanes in each direction. Driving in those center lanes feels absolutely sluggish at the posted speed limit of 25mph. There's another road where there's the same speed limit and not much space on either side that feels like you're going recklessly fast at the same 25mph.
As for narrower lanes, perhaps 20 years ago that was a concern. But, the fact of the matter is that an increasing share of vehicles are coming equipped with lane departure warnings and outright just keeping the car in the lane on its own with intelligent speed control systems. Not to mention that there are ways of doing narrower lanes where you're hitting things like spring loaded tubes that are designed to be run over to give you that sense of closeness. Or where the actual narrow bit is just a bit of curb every hundred feet with a few cars in between. Not to mention the fact that those sorts of crashes rarely result in injuries. Injuries are much more common at intersections or driveways, and narrower lanes help that a bit as well. Either because the speed at the intersection is lower, or the cars coming out of the driveway are more easily visible to the slower moving cars.
I do think that any changes to speed limit should be based on the speeds that cars are actually going, that ought to be common sense. But, I do think that you're way too quick to discount effective ingineering as a large part of the solution. They dropped the speed limit here without re-engineering the roads and the result was basically no change to the speeds that people were driving. Even folks like myself that were always within about 5mph of the speed limit on most roads kept driving the same speed that we were previously.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 14, @12:24AM (2 children)
The DOT in our county decided to quote such studies when restriping 15 miles of 40mph country two lane to make the auto lanes narrower and the (used by less than 0.1% of the people who travel the road) bike lanes wider, with rumble strips to encourage vehicles to obey the stripes. One problem I noted wewe several places where school buses' tires physically touch the stripes on both sides of the lane, meaning two oncoming buses would physically strike each other if they obey the outside stripes and stay inside the rumble strips.
>They dropped the speed limit here without re-engineering the roads and the result was basically no change to the speeds that people were driving.
I'm not a big fan of enforcement, but it sounds like a solution to that situation. Around here they have started placing speed reading trailers beside problem roads that show drivers their measured speed, it seems to effect a compliance within+10 of the posted limits, when people used to drive+20.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Friday June 14, @04:37AM (1 child)
There is a limit on how narrow you can go, and it's generally going to be defined from 9' to 12' depending upon the type of road. From what I can tell, a school bus is 7.5' wide, so the county was probably not adhering to the federal standards when they did the restriping as there should be at least 3/4 foot on both sides. If the buses are touching both lines, then the road probably isn't within specs.
For the most part, there is a range permitted for a reason. If they really need for there to be slower speeds, they would likely have the minimum lane width, the rumble strip, and if needed something to help the driver's gauge there speed. And the road would be engineered to take that distance into consideration. Expecting people to drive any other speed than what the road is designed for is just asking for trouble and typically the speed limits are supposed to be based on what they thing the bottom 3 quartiles of the trafic are driving.
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Saturday June 15, @04:14AM
A school bus is 7.5 feet wide... plus a foot of mirrors on each side and a certain amount of tail swing on curves.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by gnuman on Thursday June 13, @08:49PM (12 children)
Have you ever driven in Europe? You know, around here, they make the roads narrow so you can't drive fast. The lanes are narrow, so you can't squeeze a cyclist and a car. Often times, on residential roads, cars can't pass each other on roads going in opposite directions -- this causes car traffic to slow down. Big time.
The only place where you'll find anyone driving fast is the Autobahn and other express ways Why? Because the lanes are like in American cities.
You want safety? Narrow the lanes. Narrow lanes reduce distractions because drivers have to actually pay attention not drift left and right 6 feet and still keep in "their lane".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQE_5MFCekg [youtube.com]
And before you say "well, that's Netherlands, America is different!", sorry bud, Netherlands was almost like America 50 years ago. But they realized that for cities not to become disaster-zones with hulled out downtowns, that they had to cater to people in the cities, not cars in the cities. Similarly, German cities often look like open air malls except people live there. It's convenient, very convenient.
(Score: 2) by gnuman on Thursday June 13, @09:01PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vI5pbDFDZyI [youtube.com]
Here's the video about Amsterdam in the times of yonder and how it almost destroyed itself in the name of the automobile.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Thursday June 13, @09:04PM (1 child)
The Netherlands shrank by 235 times in the past 50 years? Who knew! 🙄
(The current size of the Netherlands is 41,865 km² and the USA is 9,833,520 km²)
(Score: 2) by gnuman on Thursday June 13, @09:32PM
I've meant to talk about cities, not rural areas. That's also where people live and where most of the deadly crashes happen
(Score: 3, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 14, @12:29AM (2 children)
I am familiar with German neighborhood streets with "Blumenpots" forcing single vehicle passage, oncoming traffic must wait to pass. Not a fan of those as a solution on through streets or anywhere that carries significant traffic volume.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by ChrisMaple on Friday June 14, @09:25PM (1 child)
In the U.S., narrow passages encourage a small percentage of drivers to rush to the restriction so that they won't have to wait. It's unusual, but it's very scary to be in the other car.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 14, @10:38PM
We have a nearby through street where cars parked on both sides create those narrow slalom paths... It is fine until the impatient drivers meet head on...
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 14, @01:00AM (4 children)
>Narrow lanes reduce distractions because drivers have to actually pay attention not drift left and right 6 feet and still keep in "their lane".
What works for European drivers doesn't necessarily apply to US teenagers, and those here who never really matured enough to care about things like not crashing their vehicle once in a while.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 5, Informative) by Reziac on Friday June 14, @03:40AM (3 children)
Ireland has a lot of really narrow roads. Encountering an oncoming bus, per the couple of vids I've watched, is frightening... you don't know if you're going to squeak past or become a fender ornament.
L.A. still had some old-style narrow freeway lanes when I lived there. Fucking scary when you're sharing four lanes across with big trucks.
The idea that "shrinking the margin of error increases safety" does not pass the sniff test. It may force the more-fearful to drive more slowly, becoming a hazard to the more-experienced. What does that do overall? probably reduces safety-per-mile-driven.
And on that note, per the guy who studies human-driven vs autonomous cars, it's a solution in search of a problem. The fatal-accidents-per-driven-mile rate is barely statistical noise.
And a lot of European physical traffic control exists because way too many Europeans think signs and signals do not apply to them. America is a great deal more respectful of the rules.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Friday June 14, @01:00PM (2 children)
Remember the "singing bridges"? I grew up with a lot of them in Western Pennsylvania, I imagine they were all over the US. Steel grid decks that really hummed loudly under the tires. Those were being phased out around the time I was old enough to drive, one then another then another were replaced with more modern bridges that were wider, and paved with concrete. The last one I remember crossing was across the Missouri river, when I was driving a tractor trailer, pulling a 48 ft 102" wide trailer. I met another tractor trailer coming the other way, and there was a definite "tink" from our mirrors when we met. The mirrors didn't break, but there was the slightest of contact, maybe from a screw head that stuck out just a tiny bit. A couple years later, I traveled the same route, and that old steel decked bridge was gone, replaced with a four lane bridge with concrete deck.
In addition to the cities you name, Philadelphia is a fun place to drive an 18-wheeler. And, New Orleans has it's ancient bridge, I think it's the Thibedeaux Bridge, where today's 102" trailers don't fit in a single lane. And, Georgia allows the big 53 foot 102 inch wide trailers in the state, but not on secondary roads. You're restricted to the interstates and primary roads, and hit with huge fines if you are found on secondary or tertiary roads. For that reason, you can still find a large number of 40 foot 96 inch trailers in the state.
Someone, somewhere, has probably made an exhaustive list of all the places in the US where modern big rigs make no sense.
‘Never trust a man whose uncle was eaten by cannibals’
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ElizabethGreene on Friday June 14, @01:22PM
This information is absolutely critical when traveling in Northeastern US Metros, and is why most truckers have dedicated GPS units from Garmin or Rand McNally instead of just using phone navigation.
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Friday June 14, @01:50PM
When I was a kid Bismarck ND had one of those metal-grid-surface bridges. We called it the Bee Bridge, and I loved hearing it under the wheels of our great boat of s '55 Nash.
That metal grid surface had the advantage that it tended to self-clean in winter, tho I expect it was a bitch to plow. I wonder if there are any of these left? They're starting to preserve a very few classic bridges, like the fancy concrete (and very narrow) 9th St. bridge in Great Falls that's become a little walking park, but otherwise... I know of one retired metal-girder bridge that was moved to a park, but that's about it. I hate that they're disappearing, but, lifespans and maintenance.
And I sure don't miss having to share half my lane with any wider vehicles. On 9th, even another fullsize pickup was just a little tenuous.
Trucker driving skills are awesome. You could say your truck gave the other one a peck on the cheek. :D
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by khallow on Friday June 14, @01:17AM
The logic here? Let's make the roads more unsafe so driver drive slower. And that will somehow make things safer.
No. This is merely a terrible implementation of the idea of moral hazard - make things safer and some drivers will drive more unsafely with the above being the converse. What's missed here is that now the majority of drivers who weren't driving unsafely are now driving more unsafely. Meanwhile the drivers who were driving unsafely in the first place still drive unsafely. They might be moving slower, but they still generate the same amount of personal risk by assumption of the model.
You've narrowed the threshold of error and that will kill more people than merely driving faster would.
An alternate approach here is to ticket people for speeding, providing risk to those people who would be tempted to speed without harming the law abiding. Why not eliminate health care so that people live more safely? Or go full Imperial and remove all safety features from architecture so that the weaker/dumber stormtroopers are weeded out?
(Score: 3, Disagree) by gnuman on Thursday June 13, @09:16PM (7 children)
Sorry to spam you with video, but here's the one I was looking for and what you are probably looking for. It basically refutes everything you've said or tried to imply.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d8RRE2rDw4k [youtube.com]
(Score: 2, Touché) by anubi on Thursday June 13, @11:44PM (4 children)
I agree that lower speeds due to obstacles in the road will lead to fewer DEATH, but will lead to a LOT more fender-benders.
These newer cars are easily totalled by what used to be a scrape. Especially the battery powered ones.
However, the plus side, it does get them off the road and into the junkyard, as well as provide a lucrative income stream for paint and body men.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 13, @11:55PM (3 children)
Also, banks and car-makers will reap handsome profits from the need ( " a felt deprivation " ) to replace damaged cars.
It will also force the people to accept whatever terms and conditions required to purchase another car.
It's us that keep voting these bureaucrazys in place.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 14, @02:40AM (2 children)
Yeah...people keep electing too many Republicans.
(Score: 3, Touché) by ChrisMaple on Friday June 14, @09:21PM (1 child)
Bureaucrats -- those who make regulations that are not legislated but are nevertheless enforced -- are overwhelmingly Democrats. People who support an overbearing government are the people who work for governments, and those are Democrats.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 14, @09:41PM
Citation needed...
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday June 14, @12:08PM
A refutation need not be sane or rational. The argument of the video boils down to Netherlands have culled a lot of car traffic through deliberately making car travel inefficient (notice the bragging about how they deliberately made biking and train travel better and more direct with some local areas even banning cars outright). So for the survivors who actually have a point A and point B with a reasonable route in between to drive, it's allegedly a great driving experience. Without serious evidence, of course.
And I was several minutes in and hadn't heard a word about the supposed advantage of narrow lanes though I haven't bothered to listen to the whole spiel.
I think what was telling about the whole thing was that it supposedly switched between scenes in North America (Florida and/or Canada, maybe?) and Netherlands. And well, I really couldn't tell the difference, driving wise even to lane width. That part was just background noise.
(Score: 2) by OrugTor on Friday June 14, @01:36PM
Narrow lanes cause good drivers to drive more slowly and more attentively. What effect do they have on pathological drivers? Will the drunk go slower, will the texter text less, will the immature male in the Mustang drive less recklessly?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Thursday June 13, @11:33PM (5 children)
An early standard for 2 lane highway width was 18 feet. 9 feet per lane. I've driven on those kinds of roads, and they're no fun at all. Basically, you have to adjust the steering more frequently to stay in your lane. Keep your attention fixed on the road at all times. Even sparing a second to check the mirrors can result in edging onto the shoulder, sending dirt and gravel flying. Makes for a more tense and more tiring driving experience.
Sometime back in the day, a candidate for state governor won on a platform of widening all those lanes to 10 feet. Today, the standard width is 12 feet per lane.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 14, @12:46AM
It was the same here, and several of the old skinny 18' 2 lane oncoming 55mph roads out in the country still exist.
Safety studies need to look at all kinds of situations: nearly empty roads with maybe one oncoming vehicle per 5 miles, daytime, nighttime, rain, wildlife unexpectedly in the road, dirt drug up onto the pavement from side roads in the middle of high speed corners. Big vehicles like semi trucks, dump trucks, farm vehicles, cyber trucks, dually pickups hauling 8' wide trailers, etc.
Pavement edges deteriorate first, making the lanes effectively narrower.
Vehicles dropping a tire off the pavement onto a shoulder of grass, gravel or dirt do not increase safety, and head-on collisions are best avoided even if you have airbags.
Having met my share of fully loaded semi trucks hauling oranges at 80mph being driven by teenagers who just earned their CDL on such country roads, I will never be convinced that 18' roads are safer than 24' roads.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2, Insightful) by janrinok on Friday June 14, @03:33AM (1 child)
Over here in Europe we call that "concentrating on your driving" and if you are not doing that then you are driving "without due care and attention". It is what the person in control of the vehicle should be doing at all times. If you cannot do that comfortably then perhaps you are driving faster than you ought to be, regardless of whatever speed limit is imposed. Which is where this conversation started.
Are you are suggesting that it is safer to wander from side to side of a much wider lane? Can't you drive in the middle of a lane? Is that a problem with a design of the vehicle or a lack of concentration on the part of the driver?
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Friday June 14, @04:11AM
Not all wandering is due to sloppy driving. Allowing for mechanical limitations and imperfections in the road surface is a good idea. Before rack and pinion steering took over everywhere, there was recirculating ball, and that tended to be looser. It really is harder to keep a vehicle with that kind of steering precisely positioned on a straightaway. In a curve, the sideways thrust keeps the steering tight, but when there is no such force, it's loose. Further, the front suspension on older cars simply can't meet the tighter tolerances we have today. Rubber bushings cannot hold the wheels as tightly aligned as more modern materials such as nylon, deform more in response to every little bump. A fairly common aftermarket item for classic cars is nylon bushings to replace the original rubber bushings.
Potholes, roadkill, and other debris in the road are another consideration. With only 9 feet, you may have no choice but to hit the obstacle, possibly throwing the front end out of alignment. With 12 feet, you have some wiggle room.
Still another consideration is crosswinds. I have not forgotten the time when I was a boy traveling with my father in a 1960 automobile on a highway prone to strong crosswinds. One of those winds got us. In the blink of an eye, we were on the opposite shoulder. Had there been an oncoming vehicle just then, we would have been killed in a head-on collision. Strong crosswinds simply weren't a consideration in car design back then. Modern cars are designed so that crosswinds move the rear more than the front, causing the car to steer back into the lane.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Reziac on Friday June 14, @03:46AM
When I lived there, Los Angeles still had (maybe still does) some 10 foot lanes on major freeways that were also freight arteries. Talk about white knuckle when you're sharing 'em with a bunch of big trucks. And right, you cannot spare any attention FOR THE TRAFFIC AROUND YOU when you're spending all of it trying to stay centered between other traffic (not necessarily just centered in your lane).
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Friday June 14, @01:46PM
I've read a few articles on that subject over the years. Here's a recent study, dated 2023 - https://narrowlanes.americanhealth.jhu.edu/report/JHU-2023-Narrowing-Travel-Lanes-Report.pdf [jhu.edu]
Considering that most cars and pickup trucks, that is, the majority of personally owned vehicles, are only 6 ft wide, if you can't stay in a 9 ft wide lane, then you probably shouldn't be driving at all. Professional drivers have been keeping 8 ft width vehicles in those 9 foot lanes for longer than I've been alive. In recent decades, they've been keeping 102 inch wide vehicles in those same lanes quite well.
Now, I'll readily admit that I'm more comfortable on a 10 foot wide lane, because it does give me a margin for error in a big truck. But, a number of studies have shown that 12 foot wide lanes are counter productive. That is, they make travel less safe. Many more studies show that a 12 foot lane does not improve safety, even if they don't show that they make travel less safe.
‘Never trust a man whose uncle was eaten by cannibals’
(Score: 3, Insightful) by anubi on Thursday June 13, @09:35PM (2 children)
My take is the DMV records be used as a flag come license renewal time. If you had no offenses/accidents during your term, license renewal would be automatic. Just by staying out of trouble, I would consider that alone a statement of responsible use of the roads.
If one is spawning off traffic infractions, then one needs to demonstrate he can control the vehicle, even though it's obvious he's putting everyone else at risk to compensate for his anomalies.
If one is wreaking havoc on the road, causing "accidents", he shouldn't be on the road.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 14, @01:04AM (1 child)
I like your theory.
In practice, infractions are more noise than signal. You might catch a few "bad drivers" but you will also catch more good and careful drivers and miss a tremendous number of bad ones.
Let's not even dive into "professional courtesy" wherein cops let firefighters and other favored groups off from most infractions even in their personal vehicles off duty.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2, Insightful) by anubi on Friday June 14, @12:20PM
This is for you, Joe.
I've read enough of your posts to come to the conclusion that you are among the most educated and intelligent members of this forum we call SoylentNews. Unusually high common sense, which I don't think is actually all that common .
I am hoping the courts dismiss/"vacate" the activities of an over funded and bored police force. With only valid infractions counted against ones reputation.
If I were to accuse someone else if theft, and it's proven later they didn't do it, wouldn't I be liable for defamation of character? Even if I didn't show up at the hearing?
But still, just having an unresolved interaction with armed badged authority is unnerving, to say the least.
I was recently ticketed for a perfectly legal U-Turn. I was cited for violation of a statute concerning U-Turns from a left turn lane at a traffic light. I was northbound a half mile south of that light. Northbound traffic was jam stopped, southbound traffic clear, and I knew accidents were common at that light. And I also know I burn roughly two gallons of diesel fuel per hour whether I am moving or not.
So, I tried to save a gallon or two of fuel by taking an alternate route to WalMart. I didn't know that wasn't an accident up ahead...it was a Police Drunk Test setup ahead, and they didn't take kindly to my turnaround. I showed the ticket to some friends that have legal knowledge, and they all said that ticket was illegal as hell to write, ( officer ignorance, negligent indifference to statute, written under "color of authority", and what I did do was a perfectly legal traffic maneuver ).
So, I took it to court, the citing officer didn't show, the judge vacated the citation. I lost respect for the police that day. I knew I had done nothing wrong, yet nailed for doing something else, and I had about the same luck communicating with the police as many other people had related to me ( i.e. no luck at all ), and I didn't take them seriously...until it happened to me.
I was out about five hundred dollars worth of legal consulting fees and missed opportunity costs.
I have been told if I pushed it, because it was based on statute, I could use the city for a substantial sum for their misuse of authority under the Civil Rights Act Title 42. But I live here, and don't want to make an enemy of the entire police force.
But to this day, I still feel the citing officer owes me a full apology, on the court record, for meddling in my affairs "under color of authority". And a personal reimbursement for the crap she put me through.
I feel for anyone who gets singled out like that. I've only had a taste of what that feels like.
It foments hatred. Or, it did in me. Righteous Indignation. Nobody has a "right" to pester anyone else this way.
People who do stuff like this...they are gonna get it right back at them one day.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 4, Touché) by Thexalon on Friday June 14, @10:40AM
How many random people are killed or experience lifelong disability due to bicycle crashes? Meanwhile, cars kill about 1000 cyclists and send another 130,000 to the hospital every year.
That's why there are far fewer legal restrictions on them: They aren't the threat, they're the victims.
The only thing that stops a bad guy with a compiler is a good guy with a compiler.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by digitalaudiorock on Thursday June 13, @04:44PM (10 children)
Agreed. What should be happening is for there to be realistic speed limits set and those should be enforced...period.
I'm not sure on other states but here in NJ, on most highways a speed limit of 55 or 60 is essentially ignored and in most cases....notably at rush hour...you won't get a ticket unless you're going like over 80. But the worst part about that is that it means that at any given moment, literally anyone on the road can be ticketed depending on the whims, mood, bigotry, "don't like your looks", and/or hangover of the officer. Talk about a system designed for abuse!!
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Thursday June 13, @04:57PM (4 children)
In California, that's what the "general speed limit" is about. It's illegal to drive at an unsafe speed. This can override other speed limits, and you can be ticketed for going too slow. But you're right, it does allow arbitrary enforcement at the whim of the traffic officer.
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 3, Touché) by captain normal on Thursday June 13, @06:07PM
Also in California, at least where I live, during rush hour you would be lucky if if you could travel at 20 MPH. So maybe too many people on the roads plus infinite road construction projects are really a way to control excessive speed.
Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not to his own facts"- --Daniel Patrick Moynihan--
(Score: 3, Insightful) by anubi on Thursday June 13, @11:58PM (2 children)
Any speed I feel I no longer have control of my vehicle is unsafe.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 14, @12:57AM (1 child)
Agreed, but do you know the George Carlin skit where anyone driving slower than you is an idiot and anyone driving faster is a maniac?
In many situations, I feel perfectly in control of my vehicle at 75+ MPH even if the posted speed might be 45 MPH. On Brickell Avenue South out of downtown Miami the posted speed limit is 45 MPH and I feel unsafe with the traffic going over 35, it's not my inability to control my vehicle, it's my inability to predict what all the others might do...
I also happened to work for Florida Department of Transportation there and learned that the 45 MPH speed limit is not about safety, it's about something called Level Of Service, higher speed limit earns credit toward higher LOS, and that particular roadway would have lost federal matching maintenance funds if it's LOS wasn't bumped up with that higher speed limit. It was carrying too many cars per day for it's other characteristics like number of lanes, etc.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 1) by anubi on Friday June 14, @10:47AM
Oh yes! Open freeway? Clear day? I'm game to go as fast as this thing will go!
And I'm still usually in the center lane, as I consider the rightmost one for those entering or exiting the freeway, and the leftmost lane for those who can run rings around me without even trying. I avoid that one.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 5, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 14, @12:48AM (1 child)
In Louisiana driving while black amounts to probable cause. I personally have experienced "driving while poor" profiling, stop and search in Palm Beach Florida.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by anubi on Friday June 14, @11:12AM
I really feel for you with that kind of crap. I've gotten pulled over just for having a big old vehicle and they simply look for any reason for a traffic stop...last time it was a burned out tag light. I guess having a van profiles me as someone up to no good. Actually, I see the day coming where I may have to pack up everything I have, rent a trailer, and leave.
I don't like having rich people around. They expect me to keep up with them. They are slowly but surely buying into my neighborhood. Great for property values, but terrible for the camaraderie of the older neighbors. They want everything so neat, and I want to fix a car on my driveway if I want to. Rich people ( usually realtors and the like ) "work with" city bureaucrats to write "city ordinances" to compel me to their lifestyle on my means of funding.
On the ballot this November, the City wants to increase our sales tax another 1% to fund 40 more city government bureaucrats, each with pension, whose job it will be to meddle and interfere with anyone trying to get anything done .
We keep complaining about runaway bureaucracy.
When are we gonna vote NO and stop funding it?
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Friday June 14, @01:25PM (1 child)
I was driving through, I think, Huntsville Alabama and there's a stretch downtown where the interstate speed limit drops down to 35. People ignored it and zipped through at the de facto standard 60-70 MPH.
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Saturday June 15, @04:30AM
Isn't there some statute regarding speed limit on Interstate highways? that the max can't be below.... 45mph oozes into my brain, but I may be imagining things.
Then again, they're not supposed to be used for local traffic, and that sure isn't enforced.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Friday June 14, @01:57PM
If traffic engineers were allowed to set speed limits, they would go by the 80th percentile. You can look it up if you want to really understand it, but basically, they build a road with no speed limits posted. They monitor traffic for a period, maybe two weeks, maybe a month. They determine how fast that 80th percentile travels on their nice new road, then set the speed limit to match it. In effect, motorists set the speed limit.
And, yes, once the speed limit is set, it should be enforced strictly. Basically, everyone had a chance to "vote" on the speed limit, so outliers who want to drive at dangerously low speeds should be penalized just as the speeders should be penalized.
Speed limits should NEVER be set to generate revenue. If your city has a thoroughfare where almost everyone is driving 15 mph over the posted speed limit, you have corrupt cops and corrupt politicians.
‘Never trust a man whose uncle was eaten by cannibals’
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Ingar on Thursday June 13, @04:50PM (9 children)
They fixed the speeding issue here by filling the roads with speed cameras. It worked very well, to such a degree that the income from speeding tickets
was getting dangerously low. We are now in the phase where it is no longer a matter of traffic safety, but a plain and clear money grab. Some government
officials have even admitted that much.
Lower the maximum speed on a road, hide a traffic sign behind a tree and then put a speed camera right behind it. Any dirty tactic you can think of
has probably been used by now. The speed limits are also hard limits: don't you dare to drive 1km/h too fast. It doesn't help either that
the processing of the tickets has been outsourced to private companies, whose sole objective is to have even more tickets.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by aafcac on Thursday June 13, @06:17PM (8 children)
Around here they have been installing tuned speed bumps. They're actually pretty good at it. If you're going the speed limit, or even a little above, you get a gentle bump, if you're going too fast, then you get really jarred, but not so bad that you should be losing control of the vehicle. I personally like them on the whole because they don't involve tickets, and they're always there. You know they're coming and where they are, and unless you're on 2 wheels or driving a bus, there isn't really any avoiding them.
I personally hate the speed limit cameras because they shouldn't even be constitutional. There's no real ability to confront your accuser and there's no ability to collect evidence about what was happening at the time of the infraction either.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 13, @06:26PM (2 children)
Those bumps affect different vehicles differently, and big old heavy clunkers with worn out shock absorbers (aka dampers) can sail over those bumps at high speeds almost as if they aren't there.
Meanwhile, small cars with stuff springs and shocks have to slow much more to get over without the big jarring bump.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Thursday June 13, @06:41PM
I didn't say it was perfect. But, it is about the best that you're going to get without extensively re-engineering the stretch of road. Which is a bit of a moot point as you've indicated that you don't believe that works. So, what is the solution then? Have a bunch of police and speed cameras everywhere until people adhere to safe speeds?
Personally, I think the engineering route makes the most sense as a default as that's in place 24/7 and people just get used to it and drive an appropriate speed.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 13, @11:42PM
> Those bumps affect different vehicles differently,
Yeah, the snow plows affect the speed bumps differently--they clean them off the road (or break the plow!)
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Friday June 14, @03:52AM (2 children)
Montana banned such cameras, for that reason.
All about the issue, and a huge archive:
https://www.thenewspaper.com/ [thenewspaper.com]
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Friday June 14, @02:03PM (1 child)
The interesting bit about those speed cameras is, the city seldom if ever owns the cameras. Instead, the city contracts with some third party to install the cameras, and operate them. That contractor issues tickets, and collects the fines, then "shares" the income with the city. Of course, the contractor takes the lion's share of the revenue. It amounts to the city licensing highway men to rob the citizenry, in exchange for a kickback. Few things spell 'corruption' more clearly than traffic cameras.
‘Never trust a man whose uncle was eaten by cannibals’
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Friday June 14, @02:31PM
Yep. All that.
Bozeman originally had a carve-out for their existing camera traps, but they got greedy, so the legislature made the law uniform and now they have none. So sad.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 3, Touché) by mhajicek on Friday June 14, @07:44AM (1 child)
I take it you're not in snow country. Speed bumps and snowplows are not compatible.
The spacelike surfaces of time foliations can have a cusp at the surface of discontinuity. - P. Hajicek
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Friday June 14, @02:39PM
All these "physically slow down traffic" schemes come from places that never have to deal with snow and ice.
When I was living in Boise, which has icy two-lane main thoroughfares like nowhere else, I had the displeasure of regularly passing through two turning circles. Know when you are most likely to lose control on wet ice? When you have to turn. Even very slowly. Are the numerous fender benders an improvement over a four-way stop?
(Not when the school busses had to pass through those intersections... backed up about a mile every day.)
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday June 13, @04:53PM (15 children)
Make it uncool, and people will stop doing it.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 13, @06:20PM (14 children)
Cancer, disfigurement and early death are the uncool parts of tobacco.
Death on the highway is certainly uncool, but the linkage between driving 10mph over the posted speed limits and death on the highway is tenuous at best.
What needs to be made uncool is aggressive tailgating.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday June 13, @09:26PM (5 children)
I'll give you the reverse argument of this: driving 10 mph over the posted speed limit is proven to save you no practical time at all, even if you do it for hours: one red light and your average speed is down the shitter.
So why even bother speeding at all? There's a limit, there has to be a limit, just accept it.
Me, I never speed even one mile per hour for one simple reason: it's really nice never having to worry about speed cameras or pigs hiding behind the next curve.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 13, @11:51PM (2 children)
> driving 10 mph over the posted speed limit is proven to save you no practical time at all,
Counter example -- until I convinced my SO to move closer, I had a 1000 mile "commute" to her house, every few months. All interstate, it took from 16 - 18 hours depending on traffic, any lines at the gas stops, and weather. Going 10 mph above the limit meant a couple of hours (or more) off my travel time.
That was in the early 2000s, when the fast/left lane often moved at 75mph (posted at 65 and I drove with the 75 mph traffic). Now, post-covid, it seems to be moving at more like 80, so that would help too.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Friday June 14, @02:08PM
I was going to make a similar counter example. It's a long, long way across Texas, and 10 mph does make about a 2 hour difference. What's more, a lot of scofflaws were created when the national speed limit was only 55 mph. Only the brain dead failed to notice how ridiculous that speed limit was.
‘Never trust a man whose uncle was eaten by cannibals’
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 15, @01:48AM
The longer people say "post-covid" when it's not over, the longer it will be before it's over. The pandemic didn't end because public health gave up or you got bored, and won't end unless people stop getting infected.
(Score: 4, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 14, @01:15AM
>I'll give you the reverse argument of this: driving 10 mph over the posted speed limit is proven to save you no practical time at all
Miami to Atlanta, @55mph average speed: 12.6 hrs. @65mph: 10.7 hrs, @75mph 9.3 hrs. Been there, done that (@75mph both ways, got stopped once on the way back, still got there significantly faster with the ticket stop.)
Personally, 1.9 or 3.3 hours less travel time is significant to me.
I agree, around town on a 20 minute trip, 55 vs 65 mph is in the noise of traffic light variability, but even there: 20 minutes at 30MPH is 15 minutes at 40MPH, if you are making 6 or 8 trips like that a day, it adds up
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday June 14, @06:08AM
Depends on the circumstances. Where I am in Yellowstone National Park, trying to drive 10 mph over the speed limits is an exercise in brutal futility. The moment you get some clear road, you'll go around a corner and get behind a rental RV, plodding bison, or bear jam (zillion tourists with cameras watching a bear eat grubs out of a dead log) without a passing zone in sight. OTOH, if you're crossing country on interstate, you'll only see red lights when you get off the interstate. Plus 10 mph will save you a bit of time assuming you don't get ticketed in the process.
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Thursday June 13, @10:05PM (2 children)
I don't think there is anything that triggers me harder than some asshole tailgating me.
(Lead, follow, or get out of the way! HA! I obstruct!)
I take great pleasure in making sure to slow down when I have a tailgater behind me. Not all at once, I'll just decel a bit using the cruise control. Then a little more; and a little more. If my 5MPH over isn't good enough for you, then screw you.
I really love the ones that come zooming up and ride your ass when you're passing someone else. If they don't back off (which is 9 times out of 10) I'll stay in the passing lane, forcing them to go around me. Then I move over after they're past.
Don't fucking tailgate me. Cheers!
The world is full of kings and queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 13, @11:55PM (1 child)
Sounds like you are having fun with the tailgaters, more power to you. However, if you do dumb stunts like this in heavy traffic, you might be the one causing one of those mystery slow down waves that oscillate through the traffic, similar to sound waves compressing and expanding the air. We've all experienced them, when the slow down ends, there was no obvious cause, nothing to rubber neck at--it's a dynamic phenomena that's been well studied.
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Friday June 14, @10:00PM
The road that this happens on is a two lane that's fairly busy; not a city rush hour by any means. The areas where you can safely pass someone are few, and it's normally busy enough that you really don't have room anyways.
Speed limit's 55; I'm driving 60. I could be driving 65 and these assholes will still be tailgating. Fuck them.
It's not me that's holding up traffic; it's the other morons who don't understand cruise controls that oscillate between 45 and 60 that are causing that issue on that road. It's also not me tailgating, as my vehicle's cruise has radar following distance set to the medium setting which leaves plenty of space.
Cheers!
The world is full of kings and queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by anubi on Thursday June 13, @10:15PM (3 children)
I drive a big old heavy van. I don't go fast. It's diesel engine does have a speed governor built right in it's fuel injection pump.
If they tailgate me, I just try to make it easy for them to pass me. I'd much rather them be in front of me than behind me. If they get in front, they quickly disappear. Behind me their impatience is only likely to involve me in a damn accident involving some scratched paint on my rear bumper and a totaled zippycar.
I don't recommend they try to nudge me along. I have more real steel in my trailer hitch than is likely in their whole car.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Friday June 14, @03:59AM (2 children)
I drive an F350. I wouldn't even =notice= their zippycar totaling itself on my trailer hitch..
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Friday June 14, @10:32AM (1 child)
Yup...
E350 7.3L IDI.
The trailer hitch is massive. The previous owner did some really heavy hauling with this thing. Horse trailers, I'm told. He did not like this thing at altitude. It's not turbo. And it really sucks when the air is thin.
Can't get enough air, nor can it get much over 3000 rpm. So it "rolled coal" a lot. He sold it to me, I live in a much lower elevation, and don't expect it to jackrabbit accelerate, so I avoid the lack of air thing that was forcing it to dispense unburned carbon. I even tweaked the injector pump to keep it further away from rolling coal. I don't wanna make a big mess like that. With a little understanding of how the engine works, it's surprisingly clean.
When I got this thing, the rear bumper was all scratched up and rusty, but not a dent in it. It was obvious by the scratching the PO had used it as an anvil for fashioning iron work. I had the body shop pretty it up a bit by sandblasting the bumpers, hitch, and rims then powder coating them...so at least looked like they all belonged on the same vehicle.
Not a thing was dented, though. I think it would take another Old Ford behemoth ( like yours ) to leave an impression.
Back in the day, bumpers were commonly used to push something out of the way, or to help someone get their car started ( the old push-start ).
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Friday June 14, @02:06PM
Yeah, mine's a '91 crew cab (gas 7.5L, tho), so outside of the dual fenders it's all metal, all the time, and tho before me (I'm its 7th owner) it was a commercial truck all its life, it looks and drives like new. I got it as a tow rig and it's an awesome highway and big-loads truck. Narrow roads and parking lots are another story. I've been on a few where it's five wheels on the pavement. And if there's no pull-through at the very end, there's nowhere to park. Amazing how much better the parking is around the backside of Costco, and it's closer to the door, too. :D
That's a lasts-forever van and engine. When I was hunting for this truck I test drove one that was probably the same... that diesel took a whole mile to get up to 60mph but I expect it wouldn't notice if it were dragging the house behind it. Good advice on getting it to run better. Some are just designed to be where they need to be.
Friends just came visitin' in an RV on an E450 (also gas and max width, no narrow roads for them! in fact they have a chart for which gas stations they can get into) and at 130k miles you can't tell it's not brand new.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Friday June 14, @07:59PM
And distraction and drowsiness.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 13, @05:16PM
"California Senator Scott Wiener is used to pushback when he proposes laws aimed at reining in reckless drivers and improving road safety in his car-dependent state. But even he was caught off guard when, earlier this year, he introduced a new bill requiring a speed “governor” on all new cars sold in the state."
It's a subversive rat, ((( Scott Wiener )))
(Score: 5, Insightful) by istartedi on Thursday June 13, @05:20PM (12 children)
Enforce lane discipline, and speeding should be less of an issue. I want to see the police writing tickets to people who spend more than 10 seconds passing another vehicle, to people who drive the limit in the passing lane, etc.
There should be a codified 5 or 10 mph over allowed in the passing lane, but also a strictly enforced requirement to clear that lane after passing.
This is sort of how things are on the German Autobahns, and they have less fatality with higher speeds.
Rolling road blocks of "elephant crawling" motorists lead to road rage, which leads to excessive speed when you finally get around them. A prerequisite for hitting another vehicle is that you must first get close to the other vehicle, so enforcement needs to come down harder on tailgaters too.
Appended to the end of comments you post. Max: 120 chars.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 14, @01:21AM (9 children)
The Germans I know call two trucks side by side on the autobahn "elephant racing."
While I agree in a realpolitik sense that road rage increases bad outcomes, I do not think that road safety regulations should be engineered specifically to reduce road rage, there should be other mechanisms to address that...
An amusing one I saw last night was a speed measurement device that shows "GREAT JOB!" when you are at or near under the 25 mph posted speed limit.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 14, @02:52AM (1 child)
> ... two trucks side by side on the autobahn "elephant racing."
That's nicely creative, I've just called it "truck racing"...for at least 40 years now. Most annoying on rural interstates that are only two lanes (in each direction).
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Friday June 14, @02:19PM
That's a law enforcement problem, TBH. In Texas, you'll see those big fleet trucks with governors on them passing each other. The faster truck can only go about 1 mph faster than the slower truck, but the idiot has to step out into the fast lane to get around the slower truck. So, he'll be hanging out there in the fast lane for 5 to 10 minutes, slowing down a long line of vehicles behind him. I love it when DPS pulls one of those idiots over. Other police forces in Texas enforce that sporadically, but Department of Public Safety (comparable to other state's State Police, but not exactly the same) doesn't seem to tolerate it.
‘Never trust a man whose uncle was eaten by cannibals’
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Friday June 14, @04:01AM
Needlessly reducing the margin of error in the name of "safety" will engineer a lot of road rage....
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 2) by bd on Friday June 14, @06:26AM (5 children)
Actually we call it "Elefantenhochzeit" which roughly translates to "elephants wedding/mating". Maybe they applied some NSFW filter translating?
I am shocked about the amount of traffic deaths of all kinds in the US. Adjusted for population, it is _four times_ the rate we have here?!!!
They are doing something wrong and it evidently isn't speeding...
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 14, @11:50AM (3 children)
The main thing the US is doing wrong is driving too much. Long commutes to and from work, frequent long trips through whatever weather, idiots buying high caffeine "4 hour energy drinks" at the fuel stations... They drive so much they think they are invincible.
I know two people who had their first epileptic seizure behind the wheel, resulting in a crash that seriously injured themselves.... One was driving a semi truck.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Friday June 14, @02:21PM (2 children)
I know a German who discovered he was narcoleptic while doing max speed on the Autobahn.
Fortunately he wasn't where he could hit anything too solid when he went off the road.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 14, @07:58PM (1 child)
My father fell asleep twice while commuting from teaching night school 50+ miles from home. Once he woke up at 60mph when his side mirror exploded on contact with a construction barricade, the other time he woke up as he was entering a field off the end of a T intersection, still doing 50mph. No injuries either time.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Friday June 14, @09:30PM
Ouch. Glad he wasn't hurt.
I tend to go slower when tired. Slower I go, the harder I look for a spot to camp. :)
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Friday June 14, @02:18PM
We drive a lot more miles than Germans do, and more of us drive. And a whole lot more of us drive long distances even for everyday, because the U.S. is BIG. It's the size of all of continental Europe. The SoCal metro commute region (SLO through San Diego and east to Palm Springs) is bigger than all of England. 100 miles round trip is not at all unusual as a =daily= commute. And in the American west it can be that far to the next wide spot in the road.
The old saw is not really a joke:
In England they think 200 miles is a long ways.
In America they think 200 years is a long time.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Friday June 14, @11:07PM (1 child)
We don't have "passing lanes" in the US, at least not consistently. Specifically, California (the topic of the article) does not have passing lanes. They are simply lanes.
Join the SDF Public Access UNIX System today!
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Friday June 14, @11:39PM
If you have more than one lane, then the one towards the center of the road is the passing lane. The degree to which that is enforced varies significantly. Around here the state goes back and forth between whether anybody even gets ticketed for camping out in the left lane.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Thursday June 13, @07:12PM (2 children)
Remove the reason to speed and you remove traffic deaths.
Hard to crash on the freeway because you're late to work if your work is at home and there's no virtue signal to not showing up last anyway so no need to hurry.
Another important topic carefully ignored is weather conditions. If there's "too much" snow on the ground, stay home. Its no different than trying to be the hero that never calls in sick when they have the flu that got less heroic after covid. If there's black ice everywhere, stay home from work, order amazon and get it tomorrow, etc. The idiots that "have to" drive but don't just make it riskier for those very few who actually do have to drive (ambulance drivers or cops or whatever)
Finally I'd remove the alcoholics from the stats. They were going to destroy the lives of themselves and the people around them regardless of being in the drivers seat or not; little enough point in keeping track.
After you remove all that, I don't think there's many deaths?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by gnuman on Thursday June 13, @08:51PM
Unless you get t-boned by one?
Also, you forgot about all the Tik Tokers and Twitters streaming while driving.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 14, @02:57AM
> After you remove all that, I don't think there's many deaths?
I have the same feeling, if you: never drive impaired or distracted, are past teen-age-hormones and are not so old that your capability is badly deteriorated, then: I think you are likely about 10x "safer" in a statistical sense than the average.
At that point, you may be more likely to suffer injury at home, houses are full of dangerous situations!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by SomeRandomGeek on Thursday June 13, @08:20PM (4 children)
I was twelve years old when my state passed a mandatory seat belt law. I was convinced that it would never work. All cars had seat belts, and nobody ever used them. The law would just result in a generation of scofflaws whining about the nanny state. Then the law went into effect and overnight you became a social pariah if you didn't buckle up. Compliance was near universal.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Friday June 14, @04:46AM (3 children)
A lot of that had to do with education and enforcement. My Dad only started wearing a seat belt when the state mandated it. I'm rather lucky he hadn't been wearing one previously as he woke up with a boulder where he would have been strapped in after a crash. Such occurrences always happened, but they were greatly outnumbered by the folks that were killed because they got ejected from the vehicle.
Also there weren't significant numbers of people out self-sabotaging to get back at the government for whatever the pundits were claiming the truth to be.
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Friday June 14, @02:26PM
I started wearing a seat belt long before they were mandatory, when not wearing one almost killed me.
mcgrewbooks.com mcgrew.info nooze.org
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Friday June 14, @02:40PM (1 child)
Good point there. Neither the insurance companies, nor the states, will publish how many people are killed by mandated safety devices. A seat belt is quite capable of decapitating a driver. Far more commonly known is that those air bags break the necks of shorter drivers. There are trade offs with every safety device, but you're not supposed to know that. Whatever makes the most money for the insurance companies has to be right. The insurance companies long ago determined that they made more money from drivers who wore seat belts, so they worked hard for 20 years to finally force seat belt laws through.
The best thing that can be said for seat belts is, few people are ejected from the vehicle while wearing a seat belt. Being ejected from the vehicle is fatal, extremely frequently.
‘Never trust a man whose uncle was eaten by cannibals’
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Friday June 14, @11:36PM
It's a rarity. From what I understand the cases where the safety equipment does kill people tends to be things like defective airbags, or ones that don't deploy when needed or ones that are active even though the person in the seat doesn't weigh enough to be protected rather than killed. In most cases, you were already screwed even before the malfunction, the person would have died even without the equipment malfunctioning.
The fact that insurance companies were a driving force for making it mandatory is a pretty clear indication that the number of extra deaths due to malfunction is a much smaller number than the ones saved by the technology. I'd expect that to continue to be the case as things like ABS and ESC continue to improve.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Revek on Friday June 14, @12:04AM
I get passed once or twice on the way to work most mornings. Sure they are speeding but by far the problem I have most is someone who is running ten or more under. That is the covered in the same law as reckless driving with the same penalties. Inevitably they pick up a buttplug. You know someone who crawls up their ass and refuses to pass. Forcing the person in third place to pass two cars which can get you a ticket. Its far more common on my morning commute than a speeder. If you get around one count on encountering another ten minutes later. The funny thing about those buttplugs. They will ride that persons ass until the last car in the chain passes them both then they will pass the person going illegally slow. I've seen it many times.
This page was generated by a Swarm of Roaming Elephants