When an earthquake rocked Taiwan, hundreds of Gogoro's battery-swap stations automatically stopped drawing electricity to stabilize the grid:
On the morning of April 3, Taiwan was hit by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake. Seconds later, hundreds of battery-swap stations in Taiwan sensed something else: the power frequency of the electric grid took a sudden drop, a signal that some power plants had been disconnected in the disaster. The grid was now struggling to meet energy demand.
These stations, built by the Taiwanese company Gogoro for electric-powered two-wheeled vehicles like scooters, mopeds, and bikes, reacted immediately. According to numbers provided by the company, 590 Gogoro battery-swap locations (some of which have more than one swap station) stopped drawing electricity from the grid, lowering local demand by a total six megawatts—enough to power thousands of homes. It took 12 minutes for the grid to recover, and the battery-swap stations then resumed normal operation.
Gogoro is not the only company working on battery-swapping for electric scooters (New York City recently launched a pilot program to give delivery drivers the option to charge this way), but it's certainly one of the most successful. Founded in 2011, the firm has a network of over 12,500 stations across Taiwan and boasts over 600,000 monthly subscribers who pay to swap batteries in and out when required. Each station is roughly the size of two vending machines and can hold around 30 scooter batteries.
Now the company is putting the battery network to another use: Gogoro has been working with Enel X, an Italian company, to incorporate the stations into a virtual power plant (VPP) system that helps the Taiwanese grid stay more resilient in emergencies like April's earthquake.
Battery-swap stations work well for VPP programs because they offer so much more flexibility than charging at home, where an electric-bike owner usually has just one or two batteries and thus must charge immediately after one runs out. With dozens of batteries in a single station as a demand buffer, Gogoro can choose when it charges them—for instance, doing so at night when there's less power demand and it's cheaper. In the meantime, the batteries can give power back to the grid when it is stressed—hence the comparison to power plants.
"What is beautiful is that the stations' economic interest is aligned with the grid—the [battery-swap companies] have the incentive to time their charges during the low utilization period, paying the low electricity price, while feeding electricity back to the grid during peak period, enjoying a higher price," says S. Alex Yang, a professor of management science at London Business School.
[...] Luke estimates that only 10% of Gogoro batteries are actually on the road powering scooters at any given time, so the rest, sitting on the racks waiting for customers to pick up, become a valuable resource that can be utilized by the grid.
[...] The earthquake and its aftermath in Taiwan this year put the VPP stations to the test—but also showed the system's strength. On April 15, 12 days after the initial earthquake, the grid in Taiwan was still recovering from the damage when another power drop happened. This time, 818 Gogoro locations reacted in five seconds, reducing power consumption by 11 megawatts for 30 minutes.
Numbers like 6 MW and 11 MW are "not a trivial amount of power but still substantially smaller than a centralized power plant," says Joshua Pearce, an engineering professor at Western University in Ontario, Canada. For comparison, Taiwan lost 3,200 MW of power supply right after the April earthquake, and the gap was mostly filled by solar power, centralized battery storage, and hydropower. But the entire Taiwanese VPP network combined, which has reached a capacity of 1,350 MW, can make a significant difference. "It helps the grid maintain stability during disasters. The more smart loads there are on the grid, the more resilient it is," he says.
However, the potential of these battery-swap stations has not been fully achieved yet; the majority of the stations have not started giving energy back to the grid.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday June 13, @09:29PM (1 child)
Here's what the battery swap [youtu.be] looks like, kind of anticlimactic.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by istartedi on Friday June 14, @01:03AM
Well it's an urban scooter so I wasn't expecting anything more interesting than what I saw. Video says 70km on a charge. They probably considered that it shouldn't be much heavier than what the typical scooter user could lift. That swap wall is pretty slick. I wonder how it works when all slots are full though. Maybe then they pop the fresh one out first, and of course you'd expect an app or something to let you know if the wall is empty. That would be the only downside as a user, and a problem in any on-demand swap like this. They have to have more batteries than anticipated peak demand in order to avoid disappointing users; but that gets us back to the summary above. They may eventually get some revenue from the utility for the load balancing service, even though they aren't yet.
