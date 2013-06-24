The iPhone maker announced the Siri makeover along with a number of other new features at its annual developers show on Monday.

It is part of a new personalised AI system - called "Apple Intelligence" - that aims to offer users a way to navigate Apple devices more easily.

Updates to its iPhone and Mac operating systems will allow access to ChatGPT through a partnership with developer OpenAI.

[...] There was a cool reaction from the markets though - Apple's share price fell by 1.91% on Monday, the day of the announcement.

The partnership was also not welcomed by Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla and Twitter/X, who has threatened to ban iPhones from his companies due to "data security".

"Apple has no clue what's actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI," Mr Musk said on X. "They're selling you down the river."

Apple has not responded to his allegations.

Smartphone maker Samsung also mocked its rival's announcement.

"Adding 'Apple' doesn't make it new or groundbreaking. Welcome to AI", it posted on X.