Apple is to boost its Siri voice assistant and operating systems with OpenAI's ChatGPT as it seeks to catch up in the AI race:
The iPhone maker announced the Siri makeover along with a number of other new features at its annual developers show on Monday.
It is part of a new personalised AI system - called "Apple Intelligence" - that aims to offer users a way to navigate Apple devices more easily.
Updates to its iPhone and Mac operating systems will allow access to ChatGPT through a partnership with developer OpenAI.
[...] There was a cool reaction from the markets though - Apple's share price fell by 1.91% on Monday, the day of the announcement.
The partnership was also not welcomed by Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla and Twitter/X, who has threatened to ban iPhones from his companies due to "data security".
"Apple has no clue what's actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI," Mr Musk said on X. "They're selling you down the river."
Apple has not responded to his allegations.
Smartphone maker Samsung also mocked its rival's announcement.
"Adding 'Apple' doesn't make it new or groundbreaking. Welcome to AI", it posted on X.
[...] However the bigger concern for Apple will be whether its new AI tools will help it catch up with rival firms who have have been quicker to embrace the technology.
[...] Apple was keen to stress the security of Apple Intelligence during Monday's keynote.
Some processing will be carried out on the device itself, while larger actions requiring more power will be sent to the cloud - but no data will be stored there, it said.
This is vital to customers who pay premium prices for Apple's privacy promises.
The system "puts powerful generative models right at the core of your iPhone, iPad and Mac," said Apple senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi.
"It draws on your personal context to give you intelligence that's most helpful and relevant for you, and it protects your privacy at every step."
[...] For years Apple also refused to allow its customers to download any apps outside of the App Store on the grounds that they might not be secure, and would not allow any web browser other than its own Safari for the same reason.
It only changed when forced to by EU legislation.
Is it recognition that even Apple can't compete with ChatGPT right now?
If so, it tells us a lot about the current power of the AI supergiant OpenAI.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Adam on Friday June 14, @02:13AM (3 children)
There are what, a dozen, major LLMs, some of which are free. Building the LLM isn't the hard part, or the valuable part. Finding ways to use LLMs productively is the valuable part. Apple's implementation seems more thoughtful than the panicked, integrate everywhere approach of Google and Microsoft. Nobody is making money in this area, so being late to the party isn't a bad thing - really, Apple is leveraging Microsoft's early investment in OpenAI.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday June 14, @02:29AM
LOL [reddit.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0 https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 4, Insightful) by darkfeline on Friday June 14, @09:38PM (1 child)
> Finding ways to use LLMs productively is the valuable part
Not really? People already use ChatGPT to find info (replacing search), they already use it to create pictures and music and video and text.
We're already in the new AI age, but some people haven't realized it yet. There's no gong that signals the beginning of the age. One day, you wake up and realize everyone is using it. That day has already past.
Join the SDF Public Access UNIX System today!
(Score: 2) by dwilson on Saturday June 15, @02:57AM
Nobody in my sphere is using it; I'm not using it. None of my friends are using it. None of my co-workers utilize it in their jobs. The industry I work in, while using "AI", isn't using large language models, or the image/song/text/'other' generative AI that's been in the headlines lately. No one that matters, from my certain point of view, is using it.
'AI', as defined by the current hype, is, in my opinion, no different then bitcoin, 'crypto', or any of the other much-hyped -bullshit- we've been pelted with in the past fifteen years. It's a fad, and it will pass, once the dumb money runs out.
- D
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Mykl on Friday June 14, @05:37AM (2 children)
It seems kind of funny to me that Elon is only just now worried about data security / privacy on iOS given that Siri has been feeding information back to Apple for years. Granted, OpenAI is a 3rd party, but I don't imagine that Apple will give them carte blanche on the data.
Elon's hand wringing seems more opportunistic to me.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by mcgrew on Friday June 14, @02:15PM
Elon is a Nazi billionaire. He doesn't give a rat's ass about anything but money and race.
Pity the poor fool who is incapable of ever having enough.
mcgrewbooks.com mcgrew.info nooze.org
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday June 14, @11:49PM
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 2, Troll) by looorg on Friday June 14, @10:03AM (3 children)
So they are calling their AI system --- AI. Great. Wonder how long it will take until the co-opt that as their own and then try to start bullying other companies for using AI. After all they hate other companies that have Apple in their names, or in their logotype or any kind of fruit that even looks remotely like and apple even if they are not in the same business cause apparently people are so gullible, and/or stupid, they can't tell one company from another. It doesn't matter if they have been around for eons or are as noted not even in the same business as them.
I guess the upside for them is that they are apparently via other news sources not even paying for it. It's a way for OpenAI/ChatGPT to get distribution or increasing their user base and market share compared to the then other "AI". After all if you get OpenAI for free why bother getting something else. Siri might get mad cause you are trying to cheat on her. But they are paying tho, just not with cash, but by giving OpenAI their entire user base. Something something security and leeching all their data. But don't worry. If it's free you are the product? Or?
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-06-12/apple-to-pay-openai-for-chatgpt-through-distribution-not-cash [bloomberg.com]
(it's probably paywalled but it's up there in the summary which should be ok to read either way)
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday June 14, @11:01AM (1 child)
Except AI isn't AI (unless you define Ctrl-c Ctrl-v as "Intelligence", which some of the folks in marketing do, and let's face it those are the folks driving AI at the moment).
(Score: 1) by ssvt on Friday June 14, @11:21AM
I guess that depends on what your definition of is, is. As long as I can keep it turned off I don't care :)
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Friday June 14, @02:18PM
Like the "app store" that those ignorant of computers thought meant "Apple Store".
mcgrewbooks.com mcgrew.info nooze.org