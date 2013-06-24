from the yet-another-goog-failure dept.
Google Wallet takes over app duties, but it looks like Google is quitting P2P payments:
Google has killed off the Google Pay app. 9to5Google reports Google's old payments app stopped working recently, following shutdown plans that were announced in February. Google is shutting down the Google Pay app in the US, while in-store NFC payments seem to still be branded "Google Pay." Remember, this is Google's dysfunctional payments division, so all that's happening is Google Payment app No. 3 (Google Pay) is being shut down in favor of Google Payment app No. 4 (Google Wallet). The shutdown caps off the implosion of Google's payments division after a lot of poor decisions and failed product launches.
Google's NFC payment journey started in 2011 with Google Wallet (apps No. 1 and No. 4 are both called Google Wallet). In 2011, Google was a technology trailblazer and basically popularized the idea of paying for something with your phone in many regions (with the notable exception of Japan). Google shipped the first non-Japanese phones with the feature, fought carriers trying to stop phone payments from happening, and begged stores to get new, compatible terminals. Google's entire project was blown away when Apple Pay launched in 2014, and Google's response was its second payment app, Android Pay, in 2015. This copied much of Apple's setup, like sending payment tokens instead of the actual credit card number. Google Pay was a rebrand of this setup and arrived in 2018.
[...] The 2021 Google Pay was a totally different codebase based on a Google payments app that was originally developed for India, called Google Tez. Tez was rebranded to Google Pay for the US market and launched on the Play Store. Being designed for India, where a phone might be your first and only Internet device, meant the new Google Pay had a lot of design decisions that didn't fit the US market. [...]
Because the two versions of Google Pay were separate codebases, Google didn't upgrade users from the old app to the new app. They lived on the Play Store as separate apps, both called "Google Pay," and for a while, it was possible to download and install both apps on your device. A big use case for the app was P2P payments, but money sent via the new app didn't arrive on the old app, and vice versa, so for months of the transition, Google Pay just wasn't a reliable money-sending service that normal people could figure out.
Google often feels like a disorganized company with constantly shifting priorities, and a big reason behind that is the lack of top-down initiatives from the CEO. That means the real driving force behind most projects at Google are mid-level executives who show up with grand plans and then leave—either in disgrace or triumph—when those initial plans run their course. [...]
[...] Lost in all of this app shuffling is that Google supposedly has no P2P payments system now. Wallet only supports tap-to-pay, gift cards, and driver's licenses—it doesn't have a way to send money to friends, family, or anybody else. This worked fine on Google Pay before Google blew everything up. Now, it is presumably ceding that market to apps like Venmo and Zelle, though it's hard to imagine anyone sticking with Google's payment app after the confusing and broken transition.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday June 14, @09:40AM
is a bank card. A real one, with an NFC chip and an antenna in it.
It's bad enough that EMVCo is monitoring everything I buy, I don't need fucking Google to get its grubby paws on my payment habits too.
(Score: 4, Informative) by mcgrew on Friday June 14, @02:13PM
Digital wallets are stupid and dangerous, at least on a phone. I don't log on to ANYTHING on my phone. Sure, I'll read the news or other websites, but I'll not buy anything with it except the old fashioned landline way.
Digital wallets are STUPID. I've had one wallet lost since adulthood (over half a century), to a thief when I was showering at the Y after working out. I've had several phones lost.
If you need to make a call I'll let you use my phone, but what kind of fool lets anyone use their wallet?
I can't trust any corporation, but those producing digital wallets are stupid, evil, or both. My guess is evil and heartless, knowing the security risk but not giving a damn about anybody or anything except their god, the almighty PROFIT.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 14, @02:37PM
It seems every time I watch TV or log into the internet, I am besieged with all sorts of tales of woe experienced by those who were obedient to marketers.
Whether it's LifeLock, or some VPN, whatever, there is no shortage of warnings about as little as even opening an email on today's modern 'secure' systems which are well known to have backdoors for whoever shakes the correct hand, whether it be enforced updates or just scanning to see if you might have anything someone else doesn't think you should have.
I understand...the way things are, sometimes things need to be purchased over the internet. Which requires payment. Which requires trust. Which I flat can not grant anything blatantly telling me that it can't be trusted.
This is my best attempt at trying to pay for internet purchases via eBay, Amazon, and the occasional independent internet storefront:
1). Get a real bank credit card. If you already have one, get another. You will use it ONLY for internet purchases. You will reconcile and pay it off IN FULL every month.
2). Rescue an old Android phone. Reset to Factory. Clear out everything you can. Minimize the attack surface. No Extraneous Apps! NO SIM CARD , service long since expired. You are only to use THIS phone to establish access to your payment recipients. Keep all of the payment credentials on this phone. There is no reason to ever take this phone away from your desk. It can't make or take calls. It's just an internet browser and the ASUS file manager with nothing else in it..
3) If you want to do email, go clean out another phone and do the same. Do not use the same phone for emails and payments. Some clever email attachment may scan your filesystem and send back any payment credentials it finds.
4) if you use loyalty apps ( like fastfood restaurant discount granting apps, prepare yet another phone just for them. You can put all your crap-apps from everyone in the same phone. Just don't register any of them with accurate information. You just want the 2-for-1 burger special. Or the loyalty discount at the supermarket. Always pay with cash, as they will link any payments involving a bank card.
5) You might want to repeat step 4 several times to make multiple accounts for some that give really good discounts. As you are usually limited to one instance of the app per phone.
Note: Every one of these is for an old Android with no SIM card but operational WIFI
Carry a real phone with hotspot capability to provide internet access. The https: from the remote browser is already encrypted before your relay phone sees it.
It's one thing to have your payment credentials leaked, leaving you to straighten up the mess, and it's another to have your personal private contact info leaked, as millions of marketing concerns think nothing of sending you anything they can dream up to compel you to read it. Especially if they can "borrow" the credibility of someone who has earned your trust.
When you start getting all these dire warnings to scare you into opening up contact with some stranger, it helps a lot knowing it's one of your avatars who got sucked into some marketer's sucker list. Always give 'em a random birthday. You don't want to give these guys anything that matches to the real world.
If they have the balls to ask for private info, please have the balls to give them someone else's private info, such as your imaginary friend you just made up just for them.
(Score: 3, Informative) by bzipitidoo on Saturday June 15, @12:47AM
Nothing concentrates the attention like a try for my money. I have never spent $ in a pay app, and may never do so. I go as far as using them for the occasional free app, but that's all. I don't trust them. All the more reason to distrust the system when the big commercial company is struggling to get it right. Horror stories of kids getting hold of their parents' phones and racking up thousands of $ in charges for in-game purchases. Bad enough to drop $1000 on real clothes, but when those are immaterial play clothes for cartoon avatars in some silly dress up game, there's going to be hell to pay.
A very few times, I've ventured to attempt an in-game purchase of under $5. Used a prepaid card, or tried to. It didn't work. I see no technical reason why a credit card should be rejected just for being prepaid, but if that's the way the system is, then I'll not make any purchases at all rather than take the risks inherent in giving those systems the info for my main credit card. I read that the way around that problem is to use the prepaid card to buy a game card at a bricks and mortar place. Which seems like it defeats the whole point of making it easier to pay by paying online.
Another problem I've run into is the inability of DRM to work under WINE. An online game I tried a long time ago and dusted off recently, this Wizard 101, well, it runs under WINE, except that you cannot get any credit towards unlocking more of the game. Try, and the game tells you that you have to run it in real Windows. Roblox used to work in WINE, but a few months ago, they gave up trying to keep it functional and simply programmed it to refuse to run under WINE, saying that too many people were exploiting WINE's ability to get a bit under the hood. Recently, I tried to download an e-book from the public library. They have such downloads locked down hard with DRM. You don't get an e-book, you get only a link to a commercial site. You have to give this link to a commercial program, this Adobe Experience Manager, which then downloads an encrypted file that only it can unlock. Naturally, there is no native Linux version, it only runs under Windows. I tried it under WINE. Got as far as installing and running it. Seemed to work fine. But the crux of the matter is where it failed. Its DRM system depends on it being run in real Windows, not WINE. Under WINE, the user might be able to copy the decrypted file, oh noes! So, heck with it, I found a pirate copy of the book in question. Then there's Steam that brags "DRM done right". No. Not possible to do DRM right. Where Steam stinks it up is multiplayer, especially on LAN. Hoops to jump through to get that to work with one purchased copy of a game.
So, commercial doesn't trust customers? Why then should customers trust them?