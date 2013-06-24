Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
A groundbreaking cancer treatment developed by NUS researchers utilizes engineered bacteria to deliver chemotherapy drugs directly to tumor sites, significantly enhancing treatment efficacy and reducing side effects.
Traditional chemotherapy frequently presents substantial difficulties, such as harsh side effects, harm to healthy cells, and restricted effectiveness.
Researchers at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore (NUS Medicine), have pioneered a groundbreaking cancer treatment method. This new technique offers a more precise, potent, and less harmful alternative to conventional chemotherapy. It not only enhances the efficacy of the treatment but also substantially lowers the dosage of drugs needed for cancer therapy.
[...] Prodrugs are inactive molecules that transform into active drugs within the body, particularly in tumor environments, by leveraging unique tumor conditions, such as low oxygen or high acidity, to activate the drug precisely at the cancer site, minimizing damage to healthy tissues. However, current prodrug strategies exhibit limited target specificity and frequently depend on macromolecular carriers, which complicates both drug distribution and clearance.
To overcome these limitations, NUS Medicine researchers developed a prodrug delivery method that utilizes a commensal Lactobacillus strain that binds specifically to cancer cells via a surface molecule called heparan sulfate. These engineered bacteria carry a prodrug that converts to the chemotherapy drug SN-38 at the tumor site. In preclinical models of nasopharyngeal cancer, the engineered bacteria localized specifically in the tumor and released the chemotherapy drug directly at the cancer site, reducing tumor growth by 67% and increasing the effectiveness of the chemotherapy drug by 54%.
[...] “Cancer treatment often takes a tremendously heavy toll on patients. Our research represents a significant step toward developing a more targeted and less toxic approach to fighting cancer. We hope this can pave the way for therapies that are both mild and effective,” added A/Prof Chang, Dean’s Chair in Medicine and Director of SynCTI and NUS Medicine Syn Bio TRP.
Reference: “Prodrug-conjugated tumor-seeking commensals for targeted cancer therapy” by Haosheng Shen, Changyu Zhang, Shengjie Li, et al., 21 May 2024, Nature Communications. DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-48661-y
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday June 14, @10:47AM (7 children)
The idea behind that the cancer dies from the toxicity before the rest of you does?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snospar on Friday June 14, @11:17AM (3 children)
Sort of, but the improvement here is much better targetting of the chemo drugs that prevent them killing off so much surrounding healthy tissue. Anything that improves chemo treatments is a good thing, the side effects are often horrendous and can make people choose "no more treatment" far earlier in the process.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 14, @11:51AM
>...but the improvement here is much better targetting of the chemo drugs
While this work seems like a good step, my take (reading between the lines) is that:
...but the improvement here is *some* targeting of the chemo drugs, instead of none
(Score: 3, Informative) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday June 14, @12:28PM (1 child)
I know, I had chemo 3 times in my life - once 35 years ago and twice in the past 4 years. I hope this is the last time because I won't so another round. I'm too tired. The last one sucked the will to go on out of me.
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Saturday June 15, @02:06AM
Chemo knocks down thyroid (and destroys the gland), which causes a lot of the side effects. I had to double my thyroid dosage, but... no side effects. Something to look at.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Friday June 14, @01:23PM (1 child)
From the summary, though, it's my guess that this particular bacterium will only work in very restricted environments...like the mouth, nasal cavity, and throat.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by sbgen on Friday June 14, @10:27PM
That is not correct. The commensal bacteria used in this study lives in our mouth but can also bind to cancer tumors. The authors tested their hypothesis on cell lines and in mouse *not human*. They hypothesized that this bug can be loaded with chemotherapy drug and targeted to a model tumor (in this case nasopharyngeal carcinoma). They also prepared the drug-bug combination such that signal for drug's release comes from the tumor itself. This ensures the drug works only in the tumor environment and by chance bug wanders off drug wont work anywhere else. After designing this combination of bug-drug-conjugate combo, authors found that it works to reduce tumors in cell line as well as mouse.
This still needs to be confirmed in humans. As such this is the beginning of a long but hopeful journey for the method. There are many comensal bugs, bacteria as well as virus, that are better suited to treat humans as they do not initiate immune response that is the bane of many therapies. Early days but exciting times in medical field.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Saturday June 15, @01:43AM
That'd exactly how it works. It poisons you to within an inch of your life, keeping you in intensive care if necessary to keep you alive. The hope is that the cancer is more dusceptible to the poison than you are. If not. try a different poison.