Boeing's Leaky Boat Has More Leaks, Return Delayed.

posted by janrinok on Friday June 14, @03:25PM   Printer-friendly
mhajicek writes:

https://spacenews.com/fifth-helium-leak-detected-on-starliner/

NASA confirmed that Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft has suffered a fifth, although minor, helium leak in its propulsion system as engineers work to prepare the vehicle for its return to Earth next week.

In a June 10 statement, NASA mentioned that spacecraft teams were examining "what impacts, if any, five small leaks in the service module helium manifolds would have on the remainder of the mission." That was the first reference to there being five leaks in the spacecraft; NASA had mentioned there were four in a briefing hours after the spacecraft's June 6 docking with the International Space Station.

[...] NASA closed the helium manifolds in the propulsion system after docking to stop the leaks, although they will have to be opened to use the spacecraft's thrusters for undocking and deorbit maneuvers. NASA said June 10 that engineers estimate that Starliner has enough helium to support 70 hours of flight operations, while only seven hours is needed for Starliner to return to Earth.

[...] Those teams have some time to complete that work. NASA had initially scheduled a June 14 undocking for Starliner, but NASA said June 9 it was delaying the undocking to no earlier than June 18. That delay was to avoid a conflict with a June 13 ISS spacewalk, or EVA, by NASA astronauts Tracy Dyson and Matt Dominick.

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Friday June 14, @06:58PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday June 14, @06:58PM (#1360516) Journal

    They call Elon for a ride home. ROFLMAO!!!! "Hey, guys, we run a rescue service. I know it hasn't really been publicized, but, yeah, we do low orbit rescues. Call us if you need help. 1-800-ELON-RULEZ."

    --
    ‘Never trust a man whose uncle was eaten by cannibals’

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Friday June 14, @08:11PM (1 child)

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Friday June 14, @08:11PM (#1360522)

    In the 1960s they wouldn't even have known about the helium leaks until the pressure gauge started to drop, and then the mission Commander would have quietly shut the valve and reported: "situation nominal, everything is within mission parameters."

    --
    🌻🌻 [google.com]

    • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 14, @09:06PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 14, @09:06PM (#1360530)

      Boeing phanbois seem to be on the job with comment moderation today.

  • (Score: 4, Interesting) by khallow on Saturday June 15, @12:42AM

    by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Saturday June 15, @12:42AM (#1360553) Journal
    Helium plumbing is an exercise in leakage. The only thing worse for leaks is hydrogen. Given that they have an order of magnitude more helium than they need, the real problem to helium leaks at this time is leaking enough that they're messing with the ISS's attitude control. It doesn't take much of a leak to push the ISS out of its microgravity environment standards, especially if it introduces some rotation in the process.
