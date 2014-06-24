Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft is back in action and conducting normal science operations for the first time since the veteran probe began spouting gibberish at the end of 2023.
All four of the spacecraft's remaining operational instruments are now returning usable data to Earth, according to NASA.
Some additional work is needed to tidy up the effects of the issue. Engineers need to resynchronize the timekeeping software of Voyager 1's three onboard computers to ensure that commands are executed at the correct times. Maintenance will also be performed on the digital tape recorder, which records some data from the plasma instrument for a six-monthly downlink to Earth.
As the 50th anniversary of Voyager 1's launch rapidly approaches, and with the probe now 15 billion miles (24 billion kilometers) from Earth, restoring functionality is quite an engineering feat.
Voyager 1's woes began in November 2023, when the spacecraft stopped transmitting usable data back to Earth. Rather than engineering and science data, NASA found itself faced with a repeating pattern of ones and zeroes, as though the spacecraft was somehow stalled.
Engineers reckoned the issue lay with the Flight Data System (FDS) and in March sent a command – dubbed a "poke" – to get the FDS to try some other software sequences and thus circumvent whatever was causing the problem.
The result was a complete memory dump from the computer, which allowed engineers to pinpoint where the corruption had occurred. It appeared that a single chip was malfunctioning, and engineers were faced with the challenge of devising a software update that would work around the defective hardware.
Usable engineering data began to be returned later in April, and in May the mission team sent commands to instruct the probe to keep science data flowing. The result was that the plasma wave subsystem and magnetometer instrument began sending data immediately. According to NASA, the cosmic ray subsystem and low energy charged particle instrument required a little more tweaking but are now operational.
The rescue was made all the more impressive by the fact that it takes 22.5 hours for a command to reach Voyager 1 and another 22.5 hours for a response to be received on Earth.
How much longer the Voyagers can continue to function is open to conjecture. The power supplies are gradually degrading, and engineers have been turning off non-essential systems to eke out dwindling resources for as long as possible.
Due the engineers' efforts, there is a very good chance that one or both Voyagers will continue to be operational by the time the 50th anniversary of the mission's launch rolls around in 2027.
A fitting tribute to those who designed the spacecraft, and the mission's first project scientist, Ed Stone, who died recently at the age of 88. ®
(Score: 2, Interesting) by pTamok on Saturday June 15, @01:54PM (2 children)
People have got so used to buying stuff with an expected lifespan measured in months (if that), I wonder if the engineering skills to build something to last as long still exist.
I guess the Mars Rovers are a counterexample, and show such skills still exist, but an awful lot of consumer goods are engineered to last (on average) for the duration of the warranty*, and be non-repairable.
*This is good (financial) engineering: your (new) product competes with already sold older versions, so it is in your interest for customers to need to buy new: even though it is wasteful of resources, and fills up waste-disposal. Personally, I prefer to buy stuff that is engineered to last, and has reasonably priced spare parts, but I'm in an obvious minority.
(Score: 2) by AnonTechie on Saturday June 15, @02:27PM
An excellent documentary on the engineering design of the Voyager Spacecraft: The Farthest (2017)
The Farthest (2017) Documentary Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=znTdk_de_K8 [youtube.com]
Albert Einstein - "Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the former."
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Saturday June 15, @04:22PM
As an EE who greatly prefers highest quality (or at least easy/cheap repair-ability) I say we certainly can design and build extremely high quality / lifespan.
I'll qualify that a bit: firstly, we're always under pressure from the people who sign our paychecks to make things as cheaply as possible. And that opens a big discussion of who defines quality, life expectancy, etc.
Secondly, and please forgive the generalization, but younger people tend to be more indoctrinated into the cheapening of everything. Part of it comes from being immersed in the heavy culture of not repairing things, but replacing things. That and the addiction to the word "NEW!!"
Thirdly and importantly: as an EE I don't typically design capacitors- I pick them from catalogs. I can only use what's available. I'm not a capacitor designer nor maker, and have no interest in doing so. But it would be nice if I could be more sure of capacitor quality. I'm picking on capacitors because they tend to be the least reliable of electronic components these days. You can buy "good" ones, but there have been cases of fake / counterfeit parts. That aside, sometimes unqualified substitutions are made by buyers or warehouses / suppliers, and things go downhill.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday June 15, @03:12PM (1 child)
It'll take field service a while to drive out there (ha ha)
Somewhat serious thing to think about: At some point in the future, if not already in the past, space probes will be the last "production" science experiment using tape technology. Can anyone think of a production science project that uses tapes directly connected to sensors and the like? I would tend to exclude the corporate IT dept storing payroll record backups on tape because IT is always behind the times as a cost center. I'm sure there were sonobouys or weather service remote stations that USED to directly store sensor data for later transmission but those devices were probably obsoleted in the 80s when memory got cheap?
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Saturday June 15, @04:11PM
By now they've probably all been replaced with solid-state memory, but not too long ago airplane "black boxes" (flight voice / data recorders) used mag tape.