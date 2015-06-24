For those that don't follow webtoon "Least I Could Do", the current story arc might be amusing...and a basis for discussion?

Starts here, https://leasticoulddo.com/comic/20240610

Julie: Did you take the trash out?

Rayne: AI can do it. (face in pillow, followed by Rayne taking out the trash)

Rayne: Fu**ing AI. https://leasticoulddo.com/comic/20240611

Rayne: Everyone is going about AI all wrong.

I don't want robots creating my movies and books.

I want it to take out the garbage. Unload the dishwasher...

[Ed. comment: Why do you suppose all of the hype is in "thinking" AI and it never blew up for more utilitarian activities? Is a Roomba about as good as it is going to get for helping us with our mundane tasks? Or is it just that the people with the most money in the game are also in the best positions to drive the narrative? --hubie]