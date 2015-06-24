Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
DeepComputing has announced a successor to its Roma laptop, which was the first notebook of its kind to use a RISC-V-compatible processor.
Called DC-Roma RISC-V Laptop II, the device is claimed to be the first RV-based laptop in the world to run Ubuntu out of the box. It's not the first RISC-V laptop to use Linux in general as the original Roma came with Alibaba's own Linux-based OS, OpenAnolis. However, given that Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux distributions, it's certainly a milestone for the upcoming instruction set architecture (ISA).
"As RISC-V is becoming a competitive ISA in multiple markets, porting Ubuntu to RISC-V to become the reference OS for early adopters was a natural choice," Ubuntu developer Canonical said in a statement.
DeepComputing's second RISC-V laptop features a SoC from a relatively obscure Chinese firm, SpacemiT. This isn't unusual for DeepComputing, which is based in Hong Kong and previously relied on an SoC from StarFive, a different Chinese chip designer, for the original Roma laptop.
That might sound strange to anyone following developments in RISC-V laptops, since it was initially reported even by RISC-V International itself that the Roma laptop used a chip from Alibaba. However, as far as The Register can tell, Roma shipped with StarFive's JH7110, which features a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.5 GHz, an integrated GPU made by Imagination, and no neural processing unit (NPU) at all, despite what DeepComputing's official product page says.
[...] Additionally, the 2 TOPS NPU doesn't seem like it can really back up Canonical's claims of "powerful AI capabilities." For reference, 2 TOPS is small even compared to the old Google Edge TPU with its 4 TOPS, and nowhere near Hailo's latest, low-end Hailo-8L, which features in the Raspberry Pi AI Kit.
[...] Regardless of actual performance, DeepComputing and Canonical can at least claim to have achieved a first, one that's especially important for RISC-V's ambitions in the PC market. RISC-V has to start somewhere, and being able to offer the full Linux experience in a regular laptop is a significant step.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Monday June 17, @01:11AM
Does it use any proprietary drivers?
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Monday June 17, @04:20AM (1 child)
Maybe I'm missing something. If the hardware can run one *nix, then it should run any *nix, right? Maybe I'm overgeneralizing, but if it can run one Linux, it can run another Linux. The milestone here? They substituted Ubuntu for OpenAnolis. I've never installed OpenAnolis (actually, I've never heard of it before) but are they sure Ubuntu is an improvement? Ubuntu is infested with Systemd, after all. I read onward to learn that not a lot is known about these chips from an obscure company . . .
I'm left with the feeling that a bunch of geeky engineers are hacking away at a not especially powerful RISC-V to make it run a popular OS.
Can it keep up with a mid-range ($300 to $400) Android smartphone? If so, I guess I could be interested. If not, my interest would be nonexistent. I lost interest in "smartphones" below the $300 range long ago. Those are just too dumb for lack of resources. Better to buy a $100 dumb phone, so you don't expect much out of it.
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Monday June 17, @04:33AM
It's not that easy on non x86 architectures. You have to deal with special bootloaders and device tree files.