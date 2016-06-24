Federal regulators are investigating how parts made with titanium that was sold with falsified quality documentation wound up in Boeing and Airbus passenger jets that were built in recent years.

Boeing and Airbus said Friday that planes containing the parts are safe to fly, but Boeing said it was removing affected parts from planes that haven't been delivered yet to airline customers.

It will be up to regulators including the Federal Aviation Administration to decide whether any work needs to be done to planes that are already carrying passengers.

The FAA said it is "investigating the scope and impact of the issue." The agency said Boeing reported the problem covering material from a distributor "who may have falsified or provided incorrect records." The FAA did not name the distributor.