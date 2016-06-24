What's German for 'thank goodness for actually useful privacy regulations'?

Meta will start training its AI models using everyone's social media posts though European Union users can opt out, a luxury the rest of the world won't enjoy.

The move, which the Facebook parent detailed in an announcement today, is ostensibly to bring its machine-learning systems to Europe.

Meta has so far not included its European userbase in its AI training data, presumably to avoid legal conflict with the continent's privacy regulations. Now it's pushing ahead with that despite complaints.

"To properly serve our European communities, the models that power AI at Meta need to be trained on relevant information that reflects the diverse languages, geography and cultural references of the people in Europe who will use them," the social media titan said.

...

Meta also says it has sent billions of notifications to European users since May 22 to give them a chance to decline before the AI training rules kick in worldwide on June 26. The Instagram goliath says any user can decline, no questions asked, and that their posts won't be used to train AI models now or ever.

This is substantially different from the rest of the world, where opting out just isn't a choice. Granted, it's already too late to opt out for training data used for Meta's LLaMa 3, but even training for future models is mandatory for Facebook and Instagram users outside of the EU. Perhaps users outside of Europe will be able to choose to opt out in the future, but for now it's a feature exclusive to the EU.