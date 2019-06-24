Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

IEEE and The Open Group Publish POSIX.1-2024

posted by hubie on Thursday June 20, @08:22AM   Printer-friendly
from the long-time-coming dept.
Software

Geoff Clare writes:

On 14 June 2024 IEEE and The Open Group published the first major revision of POSIX.1 since 2008*. It is simultaneously IEEE 1003.1-2024 and The Open Group Base Specifications, Issue 8. The latter will form, together with a soon to be published update to XCurses, The Single UNIX Specification, Version 5. The new standard will also be published by ISO as a revision to 9945:2009 in the not too distant future.

The revision adds the following 102 new functions (mostly from C17):

_Fork aligned_alloc
at_quick_exit atomic_compare_exchange_strong
atomic_compare_exchange_strong_explicit atomic_compare_exchange_weak
atomic_compare_exchange_weak_explicit atomic_exchange
atomic_exchange_explicit atomic_fetch_add
atomic_fetch_add_explicit atomic_fetch_and
atomic_fetch_and_explicit atomic_fetch_or
atomic_fetch_or_explicit atomic_fetch_sub
atomic_fetch_sub_explicit atomic_fetch_xor
atomic_fetch_xor_explicit atomic_flag_clear
atomic_flag_clear_explicit atomic_flag_test_and_set
atomic_flag_test_and_set_explicit atomic_init
atomic_is_lock_free atomic_load
atomic_load_explicit atomic_signal_fence
atomic_store atomic_store_explicit
atomic_thread_fence bind_textdomain_codeset
bindtextdomain c16rtomb
c32rtomb call_once
cnd_broadcast cnd_destroy
cnd_init cnd_signal
cnd_timedwait cnd_wait
dcgettext dcgettext_l
dcngettext dcngettext_l
dgettext dgettext_l
dladdr dngettext
dngettext_l getentropy
getlocalename_l getresgid
getresuid gettext
gettext_l mbrtoc16
mbrtoc32 memmem
mtx_destroy mtx_init
mtx_lock mtx_timedlock
mtx_trylock mtx_unlock
ngettext ngettext_l
posix_close posix_devctl
posix_getdents ppoll
pthread_cond_clockwait pthread_mutex_clocklock
pthread_rwlock_clockrdlock pthread_rwlock_clockwrlock
qsort_r quick_exit
reallocarray sem_clockwait
setresgid setresuid
sig2str str2sig
strlcat strlcpy
textdomain thrd_create
thrd_current thrd_detach
thrd_equal thrd_exit
thrd_join thrd_sleep
thrd_yield timespec_get
tss_create tss_delete
tss_get tss_set
wcslcat wcslcpy

and the following new utilities:

gettext
msgfmt
ngettext
readlink
realpath
timeout
xgettext

[*] There was a revision in 2017, but it was just POSIX.1-2008 with two technical corrigenda rolled in; it did not contain any new interfaces.

Original Submission


«  The Short, Happy Reign of CD-ROM
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
IEEE and The Open Group Publish POSIX.1-2024 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.