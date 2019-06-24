On 14 June 2024 IEEE and The Open Group published the first major revision of POSIX.1 since 2008*. It is simultaneously IEEE 1003.1-2024 and The Open Group Base Specifications, Issue 8. The latter will form, together with a soon to be published update to XCurses, The Single UNIX Specification, Version 5. The new standard will also be published by ISO as a revision to 9945:2009 in the not too distant future.

The revision adds the following 102 new functions (mostly from C17):

_Fork aligned_alloc at_quick_exit atomic_compare_exchange_strong atomic_compare_exchange_strong_explicit atomic_compare_exchange_weak atomic_compare_exchange_weak_explicit atomic_exchange atomic_exchange_explicit atomic_fetch_add atomic_fetch_add_explicit atomic_fetch_and atomic_fetch_and_explicit atomic_fetch_or atomic_fetch_or_explicit atomic_fetch_sub atomic_fetch_sub_explicit atomic_fetch_xor atomic_fetch_xor_explicit atomic_flag_clear atomic_flag_clear_explicit atomic_flag_test_and_set atomic_flag_test_and_set_explicit atomic_init atomic_is_lock_free atomic_load atomic_load_explicit atomic_signal_fence atomic_store atomic_store_explicit atomic_thread_fence bind_textdomain_codeset bindtextdomain c16rtomb c32rtomb call_once cnd_broadcast cnd_destroy cnd_init cnd_signal cnd_timedwait cnd_wait dcgettext dcgettext_l dcngettext dcngettext_l dgettext dgettext_l dladdr dngettext dngettext_l getentropy getlocalename_l getresgid getresuid gettext gettext_l mbrtoc16 mbrtoc32 memmem mtx_destroy mtx_init mtx_lock mtx_timedlock mtx_trylock mtx_unlock ngettext ngettext_l posix_close posix_devctl posix_getdents ppoll pthread_cond_clockwait pthread_mutex_clocklock pthread_rwlock_clockrdlock pthread_rwlock_clockwrlock qsort_r quick_exit reallocarray sem_clockwait setresgid setresuid sig2str str2sig strlcat strlcpy textdomain thrd_create thrd_current thrd_detach thrd_equal thrd_exit thrd_join thrd_sleep thrd_yield timespec_get tss_create tss_delete tss_get tss_set wcslcat wcslcpy

and the following new utilities:

gettext

msgfmt

ngettext

readlink

realpath

timeout

xgettext

[*] There was a revision in 2017, but it was just POSIX.1-2008 with two technical corrigenda rolled in; it did not contain any new interfaces.