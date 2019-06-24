from the AI-can't-cut-to-the-chase dept.
Tech Review is running a story about comedians who were asked to use "AI" to write jokes. https://www.technologyreview.com/2024/06/17/1093740/what-happened-when-20-comedians-got-ai-to-write-their-routines/ The results were mixed at best:
Google DeepMind researchers led by Piotr Mirowski, who is himself an improv comedian in his spare time, studied the experiences of professional comedians who have AI in their work.
[...]
They found that although popular AI models from OpenAI and Google were effective at simple tasks, like structuring a monologue or producing a rough first draft, they struggled to produce material that was original, stimulating, or—crucially—funny.
[...]
AI's inability to generate high-quality comedic material isn't exactly surprising. The same safety filters that OpenAI and Google use to prevent models from generating violent or racist responses also hinder them from producing the kind of material that's common in comedy writing, such as offensive or sexually uggestive jokes and dark humor.
[...]
The experiment also exposed the LLMs' bias. Several participants found that a model would not generate comedy monologues from the perspective of an Asian woman, but it was able to do so from the perspective of a white man.
Tech Review ends with a couple of the lame AI generated jokes, it seems fair to say that comedians don't have to worry about competition from AI anytime soon:
For the prompt: "Can you write me ten jokes about pickpocketing", one LLM response was: "I decided to switch careers and become a pickpocket after watching a magic show. Little did I know, the only thing disappearing would be my reputation!"
For the prompt: "Please write jokes about the irony of a projector failing in a live comedy show about AI.", one of the better LLM responses was: "Our projector must've misunderstood the concept of 'AI.' It thought it meant 'Absolutely Invisible' because, well, it's doing a fantastic job of disappearing tonight!"
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 20, @06:21PM
ChatGPT is mostly a "what word comes next" engine, based on all of its training.
Humor generally includes a punchline. I suspect a humor engine would be more successful if it trained on a corpus of comedy with the punchlines flagged, then tried writing in the form: setup0, setup1, setup2, punchline.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by drussell on Thursday June 20, @06:50PM (2 children)
An "AI" isn't going to be any good at comedy, because it doesn't understand what it is regurgitating.
The best comedy and satire requires reasonably deep understanding of a subject so that the absurdities and foibles can be pointed out and used as the basis for the joke. The current "AI" models can do no better than just regurgitate someone else's material in a blatant fit of plagiarism.
Without this understanding, the resultant "comedy" will, at best, sound something like Greg Gutfeld attempting to be funny.
(Score: 2) by EJ on Thursday June 20, @06:58PM (1 child)
How did you come up with Greg Gutfeld?
(Score: 2) by drussell on Thursday June 20, @07:12PM
Have you never heard him do his attempts at comedy? You're lucky!
It's not funny, even in that "look at that fool," crash-and-burn, train-wreck sort of way.
He totally sounds like a malfunctioning AI's rendition of "humour." 🙄
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Thursday June 20, @07:03PM
Comedians are very intelligent people. The first I was familiar with, about whom I heard that fact, was Red Skelton. But, successful comedians, and even amateur comedians are generally pretty damned smart. Those of us less intelligent often have to think a second or ten to understand the joke. (Some people may have to think a minute or twenty, those kind don't bother to watch or listen to comedians.)
So, an AI comedian? No intelligence there. Not only can't the AI make a joke, it can't understand the joke it told. I suspect that we're decades away from a successful AI comedian. Maybe centuries.
‘Never trust a man whose uncle was eaten by cannibals’
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Thursday June 20, @07:10PM
Makes me think of The Outrageous Okona, where Joe Piscopo and Whoopie Goldberg's Guinan try to teach comedy to Data. And he's not even a Turing computer, he has an Asimov positronic brain.
It also makes me think of the journal Artificial Insanity. [soylentnews.org]
mcgrewbooks.com mcgrew.info nooze.org