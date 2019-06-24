Scientists have admitted they do not know why it is happening

Even though Elon Musk claimed that humans could be flying to Mars within 10-20 years, it seems as though that plan could be at risk after studies have found some major issues.

Samples from more than 40 space missions, involving both humans and mice, have revealed that the conditions in space have adverse reactions on the body.

[....] Scientists at University College London (UCL), who carried out the study, have found that microgravity and galactic radiation from space caused serious health risks that emerge the longer a person is exposed to it.

The main part of the body that is at risk is the kidneys, with the research showing that parts of the kidneys showed signs of shrinkage after less than a month in space.

[....] Talking to The Independent, Dr. Keith Siew, first author of the study, said: "We know what has happened to astronauts on the relatively short space missions conducted so far, in terms of an increase in health issues such as kidney stones.

[....] "If we don't develop new ways to protect the kidneys, I'd say that while an astronaut could make it to Mars they might need dialysis on the way back."

The scientist added: "We know that the kidneys are late to show signs of radiation damage.

"By the time this becomes apparent it's probably too late to prevent failure, which would be catastrophic for the mission's chances of success."