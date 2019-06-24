from the kidney-stones-weigh-less-on-mars dept.
Human missions to Mars in serious doubt after discovery made on effects to astronaut's bodies
Scientists have admitted they do not know why it is happening
Even though Elon Musk claimed that humans could be flying to Mars within 10-20 years, it seems as though that plan could be at risk after studies have found some major issues.
Samples from more than 40 space missions, involving both humans and mice, have revealed that the conditions in space have adverse reactions on the body.
[....] Scientists at University College London (UCL), who carried out the study, have found that microgravity and galactic radiation from space caused serious health risks that emerge the longer a person is exposed to it.
The main part of the body that is at risk is the kidneys, with the research showing that parts of the kidneys showed signs of shrinkage after less than a month in space.
[....] Talking to The Independent, Dr. Keith Siew, first author of the study, said: "We know what has happened to astronauts on the relatively short space missions conducted so far, in terms of an increase in health issues such as kidney stones.
[....] "If we don't develop new ways to protect the kidneys, I'd say that while an astronaut could make it to Mars they might need dialysis on the way back."
The scientist added: "We know that the kidneys are late to show signs of radiation damage.
"By the time this becomes apparent it's probably too late to prevent failure, which would be catastrophic for the mission's chances of success."
Despite likely health problems and much shorter life, there would no doubt be a long list of volunteers willing to make the first trip.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday June 20, @10:43PM
Let us go to Venus instead. Living in blimps. Made by the guy who made the sub that imploded on the way down to see the Titanic.
https://www.popularmechanics.com/space/a44735833/oceangate-founder-wants-to-send-1000-people-to-colonize-venus/ [popularmechanics.com]
Or we just send robots or augment our frail human flesh forms to survive the horrors of Mars.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday June 20, @10:52PM (1 child)
It seems like everyone on the International Space Station should have experienced this, and we should have heard about it over a decade ago. Why is this only coming to light now?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday June 20, @10:59PM
Next Musk venture is making robotic kidneys. Everyone will get transplants.
(Score: 2) by anotherblackhat on Thursday June 20, @11:01PM
Unless there's some reason to believe it's radiation and not micro-gravity at fault, I think spin gravity will solve the issue.
I favor doing some long term animal studies at varying g forces just to be sure, and to see if we can get away with less than 1 g, like the canceled CAM module. [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by Revek on Thursday June 20, @11:13PM (1 child)
What is the cause, is it increased radiation which I can see being a problem. If its micro gravity then why not invest in spin tech. 1/3 g would give you a clear up and down.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday June 20, @11:19PM
Could it be high blood pressure? Its one of the big links to kidney problems even down here on earth. We know being in space and the gravity wrecks havoc on the cardiac system and blood pressure.