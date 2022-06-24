According to a report by The Cyber Express, a cybercriminal group known as Intelbroker has claimed on the BreachForums site that it breached AMD's systems and is selling the data it stole.

In addition to details on unreleased AMD products, the group is offering to sell specification sheets, customer databases, property files, ROMs, source code, firmware, and financial records.

The trove also allegedly includes AMD employees' information, such as user IDs, full names, job functions, phone numbers, and email addresses. However, all the employee information shown has been recorded as "inactive," suggesting the people no longer work at the company and that the emails are out of use.

There have been previous cases of cybercriminal gangs making false claims about infiltrating big organizations and having stolen data to sell, but this instance appears genuine as Intelbroker posted screenshots from AMD's internal systems.

[...] Intelbroker is asking interested buyers to get in touch and make an offer for the stolen AMD data, to be paid in the cryptocurrency Monero.