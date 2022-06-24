from the fungus-among-us dept.
Doug Muir, at his blog Crooked Timber, discusses a paper about symbiotic fungal networks loaning glucose to seedlings and saplings. Of note, fungi do not produce glucose themselves, so they are extracting and storing it. The fungi connect to new seedlings and help them get started by feeding the roots micronutrients, which for some of them compensates for sunlight which they can't yet reach. Then after some time, the network cuts off the supply. If the sapling dies, the network rots it. If the sapling survives, the network extracts and caches nutrients from it.
The problem was, succession leading to forest was a bunch of observations with a big theoretical hole in the center. Imagine a mid-succession field full of tall grass and bushes and mid-sized shrubs. Okay, so... how does the seedling of a slow-growing tree species break in? It should be overshadowed by the shrubs and bushes, and die before it ever has a chance to grow above them.
And the answer is, the fungus. The forest uses the fungus to pump sugar and nutrients into those seedlings, allowing them to grow until they are overshadowing the tall grasses and shrubs, not vice versa. The fungus is a tool the forest uses to expand. Or — looked at another way — the fungus is a venture capitalist, extending startup loans so that its client base can penetrate a new market.
This also answered a bunch of other questions that have puzzled observers for generations. Like, it's long been known that certain trees are "nurse trees", with unusual numbers of seedlings and saplings growing closely nearby. Turns out: it's the fungus. Why some trees do this and not others is unclear, but the ones that do, are using the fungus. Or: there's a species of lily that likes to grow near maple trees. Turns out they're getting some energy from the maple, through the fungus. Are the lilies symbiotes, providing some unknown benefit to the maple tree? Or are they parasites, who are somehow spoofing either the maple or the fungus? Research is ongoing.
Since the slow-growing trees spend years in the shade of other foliage, the nutrient boost lent by the fungi can make the difference between survival or death.
Related Stories
The BBC reports that the Earth has approximately 3×1012 trees. This is significantly larger than the previous estimate of 4×1011 trees.
The BBC also reports that some trees have particular resistance to wildfires:
More than 20,000 hectares of forest were charred. But in the middle of the devastation, a group of cypresses was still standing tall and green.
When a fire swept through an experimental plot in Andilla, in the Spanish province of Valencia in 2012, it gave researchers the perfect opportunity. The plot, which was part of CypFire, a project financed by the European Union, was established during the 1980s to test the resistance of more than 50 varieties of Mediterranean cypress to a pathogenic fungus. After the fire event of 2012, it also provided further anecdotal evidence of the peculiar resilience of the species in the face of fire. Botanist Bernabé Moya and his brother, environmental engineer José Moya, both from the department of monumental trees in Valencia, had been involved in the project for several years.
"On our way to what we knew would be a Dante-esque scene during that tragic summer, we felt deep sadness at the thought of losing a plot of such value to the conservation of biodiversity," Bernabé Moya told BBC Mundo.
"But we had hope that perhaps some of the cypresses had survived."
"When we got there we saw that all the common oaks, holm oaks, pines and junipers had completely burnt. But only 1.27% of the Mediterranean cypresses had ignited."
Further research reveals that cypress trees are wetter than other trees but this characteristic was missed due to lab research using dry samples. Cypress trees may or may not be suitable as natural, bio-diverse, fire breaks.
Nature is rife with symbiotic relationships, some of which take place out of sight, like the rich underground exchange of nutrients that occurs between trees and soil fungi.
But what happens in the dark may have profound implications above ground, too: A major new study reveals that soil fungi could play a significant role in the ability of forests to adapt to environmental change.
Kai Zhu, assistant professor of environmental studies at UC Santa Cruz, took a unique "big data" approach to investigating the role of symbiotic fungi in tree migration in forests across the eastern United States.
"Our climate is rapidly changing, and our forests are responding, but in very slow motion -- it's hardly detectable," said Zhu, who wanted to identify factors that contribute to the pace of that response.
https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/a30784690/chernobyl-fungus/
Scientists have discovered that a longtime fungal resident of the Chernobyl complex could actually "eat" radiation. In an upcoming paper, scientists will share the results of growing the fungus on the International Space Station.
Scientists have known about this fungus, and similar extremophile organisms that can thrive on radiation, since at least 2007. The variety found in Chernobyl "can decompose radioactive material such as the hot graphite in the remains of the Chernobyl reactor," Nature said in 2007.
Story goes on to say that:
How can this fungus process radiation in this way? Because it has tons of very dark melanin pigment that absorbs radiation and processes it in a harmless way to produce energy.
Professor theorises electrical impulses sent by mycological organisms could be similar to human language
Mathematical analysis of the electrical signals fungi seemingly send to one another has identified patterns that bear a striking structural similarity to human speech.
Previous research has suggested that fungi conduct electrical impulses through long, underground filamentous structures called hyphae – similar to how nerve cells transmit information in humans.
Prof Andrew Adamatzky at the University of the West of England’s unconventional computing laboratory in Bristol used tiny microelectrodes to investigate patterns of electrical spikes transmitted through long, underground filamentous structures called hyphae generated by four species of fungi. He noted that the pulses changed depending upon the surface the fungi are in contact with. He found that the spikes often clustered into trains of activity, resembling vocabularies of up to 50 words, and that the distribution of these “fungal word lengths” closely matched those of human languages.
[...] The most likely reasons for these waves of electrical activity are to maintain the fungi’s integrity – analogous to wolves howling to maintain the integrity of the pack – or to report newly discovered sources of attractants and repellants to other parts of their mycelia, Adamtzky suggested.
“There is also another option – they are saying nothing,” he said. “Propagating mycelium tips are electrically charged, and, therefore, when the charged tips pass in a pair of differential electrodes, a spike in the potential difference is recorded.”
Whatever these “spiking events” represent, they do not appear to be random, he added.
In discussing these results, Dan Bebber, an associate professor of biosciences at the University of Exeter, and a member of the British Mycological Society’s fungal biology research committee said, “Though interesting, the interpretation as language seems somewhat overenthusiastic, and would require far more research and testing of critical hypotheses before we see ‘Fungus’ on Google Translate.”
Journal Reference:
Andrew Adamatzky, Language of fungi derived from their electrical spiking activity [open], R. Soc. Open Sci. 9: 211926.
DOI: 10.1098/rsos.211926