The problem was, succession leading to forest was a bunch of observations with a big theoretical hole in the center. Imagine a mid-succession field full of tall grass and bushes and mid-sized shrubs. Okay, so... how does the seedling of a slow-growing tree species break in? It should be overshadowed by the shrubs and bushes, and die before it ever has a chance to grow above them.

And the answer is, the fungus. The forest uses the fungus to pump sugar and nutrients into those seedlings, allowing them to grow until they are overshadowing the tall grasses and shrubs, not vice versa. The fungus is a tool the forest uses to expand. Or — looked at another way — the fungus is a venture capitalist, extending startup loans so that its client base can penetrate a new market.

This also answered a bunch of other questions that have puzzled observers for generations. Like, it's long been known that certain trees are "nurse trees", with unusual numbers of seedlings and saplings growing closely nearby. Turns out: it's the fungus. Why some trees do this and not others is unclear, but the ones that do, are using the fungus. Or: there's a species of lily that likes to grow near maple trees. Turns out they're getting some energy from the maple, through the fungus. Are the lilies symbiotes, providing some unknown benefit to the maple tree? Or are they parasites, who are somehow spoofing either the maple or the fungus? Research is ongoing.