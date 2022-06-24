In recent years, age-verification laws have been popping up across the U.S. They typically require visitors to websites with over one-third of adult content to show proof of age (such as ID) when attempting to view this content. As experts told Mashable last year, age-verification laws won't work — VPNs are an easy work-around, for one, and requiring users to upload their IDs leaves them vulnerable to identity theft.

Still, more and more states are enacting these laws. Pornhub and its parent company Aylo's (formerly MindGeek) response has been to block these states from accessing the website at all.

Now, Aylo will block Indiana and Kentucky in July, according to adult trade publication AVN. The laws that spurred these bans are Indiana's SB 17 and Kentucky's HB 278.

If you happen to be in one of these states, Mashable has instructions on how to unblock Pornhub using a VPN.