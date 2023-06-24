Using stalkerware is creepy, unethical, potentially illegal, and puts your data and that of your loved ones in danger:
Last week, an unknown hacker broke into the servers of the U.S.-based stalkerware maker pcTattletale. The hacker then stole and leaked the company's internal data. They also defaced pcTattletale's official website with the goal of embarrassing the company.
"This took a total of 15 minutes from reading the techcrunch article," the hackers wrote in the defacement, referring to a recent TechCrunch article where we reported that pcTattletale was used to monitor several front desk check-in computers at Wyndham hotels across the United States.
As a result of this hack, leak and shame operation, pcTattletale founder Bryan Fleming said he was shutting down his company.
Consumer spyware apps like pcTattletale are commonly referred to as stalkerware because jealous spouses and partners use them to surreptitiously monitor and surveil their loved ones. These companies often explicitly market their products as solutions to catch cheating partners by encouraging illegal and unethical behavior. And there have been multiple court cases, journalistic investigations, and surveys of domestic abuse shelters that show that online stalking and monitoring can lead to cases of real-world harm and violence.
And that's why hackers have repeatedly targeted some of these companies.
According to TechCrunch's tally, with this latest hack, pcTattletale has become the 20th stalkerware company since 2017 that is known to have been hacked or leaked customer and victims' data online. That's not a typo: Twenty stalkerware companies have either been hacked or had a significant data exposure in recent years. And three stalkerware companies were hacked multiple times.
[...] But a company closing doesn't mean it's gone forever. As with Spyhide and SpyFone, some of the same owners and developers behind a shuttered stalkerware maker simply rebranded.
"I do think that these hacks do things. They do accomplish things, they do put a dent in it," Galperin said. "But if you think that if you hack a stalkerware company, that they will simply shake their fists, curse your name, disappear in a puff of blue smoke and never be seen again, that has most definitely not been the case."
"What happens most often, when you actually manage to kill a stalkerware company, is that the stalkerware company comes up like mushrooms after the rain," Galperin added.
[...] Using spyware to monitor your loved ones is not only unethical, it's also illegal in most jurisdictions, as it's considered unlawful surveillance.
That is already a significant reason not to use stalkerware. Then there is the issue that stalkerware makers have proven time and time again that they cannot keep data secure — neither data belonging to the customers nor their victims or targets.
Apart from spying on romantic partners and spouses, some people use stalkerware apps to monitor their children. While this type of use, at least in the United States, is legal, it doesn't mean using stalkerware to snoop on your kids' phone isn't creepy and unethical.
Even if it's lawful, Galperin thinks parents should not spy on their children without telling them, and without their consent.
If parents do inform their children and get their go-ahead, parents should stay away from insecure and untrustworthy stalkerware apps, and use parental tracking tools built into Apple phones and tablets and Android devices that are safer and operate overtly.
If you or someone you know needs help, the National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233) provides 24/7 free, confidential support to victims of domestic abuse and violence. If you are in an emergency situation, call 911. The Coalition Against Stalkerware has resources if you think your phone has been compromised by spyware.