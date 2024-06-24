Stories
Inside the Tiny Chip That Powers Montreal Subway Tickets

posted by hubie on Monday June 24, @09:35PM
Hardware

owl writes:

http://www.righto.com/2024/06/montreal-mifare-ultralight-nfc.html

To use the Montreal subway (the Métro), you tap a paper ticket against the turnstile and it opens. The ticket works through a system called NFC, but what's happening internally? How does the ticket work without a battery? How does it communicate with the turnstile? And how can it be so cheap that you can throw the ticket away after one use? To answer these questions, I opened up a ticket and examined the tiny chip inside.

