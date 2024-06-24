John Romero remembers the moment he realized what the future of gaming would look like.

In late 1991, Romero and his colleagues at id Software had just released Catacomb 3-D, a crude-looking, EGA-colored first-person shooter that was nonetheless revolutionary compared to other first-person games of the time. "When we started making our 3D games, the only 3D games out there were nothing like ours," Romero told Ars in a recent interview. "They were lockstep, going through a maze, do a 90-degree turn, that kind of thing."

Despite Catacomb 3-D's technological advances in first-person perspective, though, Romero remembers the team at id followed its release by going to work on the next entry in the long-running Commander Keen series of 2D platform games. But as that process moved forward, Romero told Ars that something didn't feel right.

"Within two weeks, [I was up] at one in the morning and I'm just like, 'Guys we need to not make this game [Keen],'" he said. "'This is not the future. The future is getting better at what we just did with Catacomb.' ... And everyone was immediately was like, 'Yeah, you know, you're right. That is the new thing, and we haven't seen it, and we can do it, so why aren't we doing it?'"

The team started working on Wolfenstein 3D that very night, Romero said. And the rest is history.

[...] The early id designers didn't even use basic development tools like version control systems, Romero said. Instead, development was highly compartmentalized between different developers; "the files that I'm going to work on, he doesn't touch, and I don't touch his files," Romero remembered of programming games alongside John Carmack. "I only put the files on my transfer floppy disk that he needs, and it's OK for him to copy everything off of there and overwrite what he has because it's only my files, and vice versa. If for some reason the hard drive crashed, we could rebuild the source from anyone's copies of what they've got."

[...] The formation of id Software in 1991 meant that Wolfenstein 3D "was the first time where we felt we had no limit on time," Romero said. That meant the team could experiment with adding in features drawn from the original 2D Castle Wolfenstein, things like "searching dead soldiers, trying to search in open boxes and drag the soldiers out of visibility from other soldiers, and other stuff that was not just 'mow it down.'"